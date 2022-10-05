U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0099 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    -0.0161 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5280
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,059.55
    -238.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on November 1, 2022

·2 min read
Ero Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the “Company”) will publish its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time:

11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)

Dial in:

North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call

Replay:

North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Passcode:

9507

 

 

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com


