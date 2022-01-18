Ero Copper Reports Two Separate Fatal Incidents at its Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is deeply saddened to report that, in recent days, two separate and isolated incidents occurred at its operations resulting in fatal injuries being sustained by two employees. One incident occurred at the Company's MCSA Mining Complex, and the second incident occurred at its NX Gold Mine. No other personnel were injured.



Following each incident, the Company voluntarily suspended each of its operations to allow for investigations to be conducted and for leadership to provide support for the employees' families and affected staff. Since the incident at the MCSA Mining Complex late last week, mining and milling operations have resumed. Since the incident at the NX Gold Mine yesterday evening, operations have been suspended as part of a site-wide safety stop initiative and are expected to resume within the next 24 hours.

The Company is actively assisting in the investigation of these tragic incidents.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil, with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, wherein the Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ), on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

