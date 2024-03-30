Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ero Copper, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$92m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Ero Copper has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 1.5%.

See our latest analysis for Ero Copper

roce

In the above chart we have measured Ero Copper's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ero Copper for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 15% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 346%. That being said, Ero Copper raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Ero Copper might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Ero Copper is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 64% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Story continues

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Ero Copper (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Ero Copper isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.