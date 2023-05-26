Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) sheds 5.6% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) share price has soared 148% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 15% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Ero Copper achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 20% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Ero Copper has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ero Copper shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ero Copper (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

