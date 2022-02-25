U.S. markets closed

Eros Resources Corp. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1 min read
  • EROSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros") (TSXV: ERC) announces that shareholders, at the annual general meeting held on February 24, 2022, showed strong support for all the matters brought forward at the meeting, with all resolutions passing by a margin of at least 99% of the votes cast, representing 21.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of Eros.

Shareholders also re-elected incumbent directors Ron Netolitzky, Tom MacNeill, and Ross McElroy. Eros further reports that Smythe LLP were approved as auditors of the Company, and the Company's stock option plan was also approved.

About Eros

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects in North America. Eros has as its prime business objective the selection of strategic investments with a Canadian focus and a diverse commodity base. The Company's expertise in the resource sector supports the selection of these strategic investments.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of EROS Resources Corp.

Ronald K. Netolitzky
President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information that could cause actual results to differ materially from Eros' plans or expectations. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding metallurgical

results and outcomes, any updated technical report, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, cost overruns, that Eros may lose or abandon its property interests or may fail to receive necessary licences and permits, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Eros disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

w: www.erosresourcescorp.com

SOURCE Eros Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c1194.html

