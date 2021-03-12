U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

ERP Software Market to Rise at 8.5% CAGR till 2026; Advancements in Supply Chain Management Technologies to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key companies covered in the ERP Software Market Research report include PLEX SYSTEMS (United States), Acumatica, Inc. (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), Unit4 (Netherlands), Oracle Corporation (United States), Rootstock Software (United States), QAD, Inc. (United States), Sage Group plc (United Kingdom), SAP SE (Germany), SYSPRO (South Africa).

Pune, India, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ERP software market size is set to reach USD 71.63 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with business processes is expected to emerge as the central growth driver for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Business Function (Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Inventory and Work Order Management, Others); By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid); By End-use (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Others), and Region Forecast, 2019-2026”.

IoT is a form Artificial Intelligence-based technology that allows inanimate objects to get interconnected with each other and transmit data over the internet. When embedded in ERP solutions, IoT facilitates data collection, collation, analysis, and processing for businesses, empowering them to take informed decisions and strategize. For example, IoT makes possible the origination of orders from multiple sources for the Quote to Cash (Q2C) process. Moreover, one of the important ERP software market trends is the improvement in communication between vendors, suppliers, and end-consumers, which is boosting the uptake of ERP solutions in organizations.


According to the ERP software market report, the value of the market stood at USD 38.15 billion in 2018. Besides this, the report provides the following information:

  • Panoramic overview of the industry trends;

  • In-depth analysis of the market drivers and challenges;

  • Comprehensive study of the regional and competitive dynamics; and

  • Microscopic research into the various market segments and accurate computation of market values.

Market Restraint

The dearth of ERP Expertise to Impede Growth

Although enterprise resource planning promises high efficiency and enhanced productivity, it has a high initial price for setting up, making it difficult for small and medium scale enterprises to implement it. Even large, financially-strong organizations find it tedious to adopt ERP software as managing it requires expertise and currently, there is a shortage of such professionals in the IT sector. Not every company is equipped with the necessary wherewithal to train its employees in handling ERP, and any kind of wrong training might have counterproductive results. Therefore, the implementation of this technology has not yet achieved the traction that it should have, in spite of offering a host of advantages to businesses.

Regional Analysis

Rapid Adoption of ERP Solutions to Drive the Market in North America

The market size in North America in 2018 stood at USD 14.36 billion and the region is poised to dominate the ERP software market share in the coming years. One of the major reasons for this is the high adoption rate of AI-based technologies such as IoT, Machine Learning, and cloud computing among organizations in the region. Furthermore, many companies are implementing ERP solutions to streamline their processes in a bid to elevate efficiency through advanced automation of routine tasks, which is augmenting the enterprise resource planning software market growth.

Expansion of the BFSI, logistics, and manufacturing sectors will be the major factor accelerating this market in Asia-Pacific, as per the ERP software market analysis. In addition to this, growth in the IT industry will further propel the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Rising Collaborations Among Players to Intensify Market Competition

The ERP software market players are increasingly partnering with each other and other organizations to develop novel and sustainable solutions for consumers. This is helping them reinforce their position as industry leaders and at the same time, expand their global footprint. Apart from this, companies are also focusing on enhancing their manufacturing capacity to cater to the rising demand for advanced ERP solutions.

Industry Developments:

  • November 2019: Michigan-based software company Plex Systems launched its shop floor-specific designed product, Plex Manufacturing Execution Suite (Plex MES). The offering is a cloud-based suite made up of packages to deliver smart manufacturing solutions to industries.

  • October 2019: SYSPRO, a South African software development firm, collaborated with Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) to provide smart manufacturing software and solutions to manufacturing companies across the US. The partnership is part of a community-driven project that brings together academia, governments, and industry to promote sustainable manufacturing and R&D practices.


List of Companies Covered in the ERP Software Market Report:

  • PLEX SYSTEMS (United States)

  • Acumatica, Inc. (United States)

  • Epicor Software Corporation (United States)

  • Unit4 (Netherlands)

  • Oracle Corporation (United States)

  • Rootstock Software (United States)

  • QAD, Inc. (United States)

  • Sage Group plc (United Kingdom)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • SYSPRO (South Africa)


Major Table of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

          • Consulting

          • Implementation and Integration

          • Support and Maintenance

      • By Business Function (Value)

        • Financial Management

        • Human Capital Management

        • Supply Chain Management

        • Customer Management

        • Inventory and Work Order Management

        • Others

      • By Enterprise Size (Value)

        • SMEs

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On-Premises

        • Hybrid

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Manufacturing

        • BFSI

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Retail and Consumer Goods

        • Healthcare

        • Transportation and Logistics

        • Government

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued..


Context Aware Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors), By End-User (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Livestock Monitoring and Identification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-use (Dairy Farm, Beef Farm, Sheep Farm, Deer Farm, and Goat and Pig Farm), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Transformation Market Size, Share,& Analysis, By Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT)), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical ( BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Online Gambling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Lottery, Bingo, and Others), By Devices (Desktop, Mobile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Process Mining Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-software-market-9670


    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.