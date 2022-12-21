U.S. markets closed

ERP system integration and consulting market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ERP system integration and consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,707.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2023-2027

ERP system integration and consulting market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global ERP system integration and consulting market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

ERP system integration and consulting market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

ERP system integration and consulting market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

ERP system integration and consulting market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premises ERP integration and consulting and SaaS ERP integration and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • By application, the market growth in the manufacturing and services segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies use ERP systems to analyze their operational and production data to estimate the optimum utilization of resources and forecast customer demands. They also use ERP systems to analyze metrics such as labor and machine efficiency and utilization and overall production quality. Such factors are increasing the use of ERP systems in manufacturing applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global ERP system integration and consulting market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ERP system integration and consulting market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing digitalization of various end-user industries, such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, in the US. In addition, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT in ERP solutions by vendors is fueling the growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market in North America.

Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based systems. Factors such as low up-front costs and reduced implementation time have resulted in a surge in the adoption of cloud-based ERP systems among end-users. They also offer various other operational benefits such as process alignment and business consistency across an organization and access to applications by users, employees, and partners from anywhere and any place. Moreover, the deployment of cloud-based solutions provides new opportunities to enterprises by leveraging technologies such as mobility, AI, and IoT. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based ERP systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services is the major trend in the market. The integration of data helps reduce data redundancy and increase visibility in the operational process. It provides valuable information collected from external and internal sources of organizations and allows enterprises to predict consumer behavior in the marketplace. Hence, end-users in the market are integrating big data and analytical tools with existing IT infrastructure to improve decision-making processes as well as overall operational efficiency. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The implementation challenges associated with ERP system integration and consulting solutions will hinder the growth of the market. The increased adoption of mobile applications and SaaS is compelling companies to integrate their ERPs with their IT infrastructure. However, some of the challenges associated with the implementation of ERP systems are reducing their widespread adoption among end-users. ERP implementation is performed in a standardized, step-by-step procedure by designing the process and aligning functional modules to the company's applications and requirements. The implementation process also depends on various factors such as the architecture of the system, the age of the system, and the need for integrating new applications into the original ERP. Such factors lead to an increase in the implementation time, as well as operational and maintenance costs, which is hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this ERP system integration and consulting market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the ERP system integration and consulting market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ERP system integration and consulting market vendors

ERP System Integration And Consulting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10707.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acumatica Inc., Agelix Consulting LLC, Avaap USA LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Corning Data Services Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corp., Estes Group Inc., Flexware Innovation Inc., ICG Consulting, IFS World Operations AB, Infosys Ltd., Itransition Group, M3 Systems, NDimensionZ Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Onespire Ltd., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, and OneSource Consulting LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Manufacturing and services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise ERP integration and consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SaaS ERP integration and consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acumatica Inc.

  • 12.4 Avaap USA LLC

  • 12.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 12.6 Corning Data Services Inc.

  • 12.7 Coupa Software Inc.

  • 12.8 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 12.9 Epicor Software Corp.

  • 12.10 Estes Group Inc.

  • 12.11 IFS World Operations AB

  • 12.12 Infosys Ltd.

  • 12.13 Itransition Group

  • 12.14 Onespire Ltd.

  • 12.15 OneSource Consulting LLC

  • 12.16 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.17 Sage Group Plc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of entERPrises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erp-system-integration-and-consulting-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301706736.html

SOURCE Technavio

