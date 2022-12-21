ERP system integration and consulting market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ERP system integration and consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,707.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2023-2027

ERP system integration and consulting market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global ERP system integration and consulting market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

ERP system integration and consulting market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

ERP system integration and consulting market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



ERP system integration and consulting market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premises ERP integration and consulting and SaaS ERP integration and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the market growth in the manufacturing and services segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies use ERP systems to analyze their operational and production data to estimate the optimum utilization of resources and forecast customer demands. They also use ERP systems to analyze metrics such as labor and machine efficiency and utilization and overall production quality. Such factors are increasing the use of ERP systems in manufacturing applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ERP system integration and consulting market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ERP system integration and consulting market.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing digitalization of various end-user industries, such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, in the US. In addition, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT in ERP solutions by vendors is fueling the growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market in North America.

Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based systems. Factors such as low up-front costs and reduced implementation time have resulted in a surge in the adoption of cloud-based ERP systems among end-users. They also offer various other operational benefits such as process alignment and business consistency across an organization and access to applications by users, employees, and partners from anywhere and any place. Moreover, the deployment of cloud-based solutions provides new opportunities to enterprises by leveraging technologies such as mobility, AI, and IoT. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based ERP systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services is the major trend in the market. The integration of data helps reduce data redundancy and increase visibility in the operational process. It provides valuable information collected from external and internal sources of organizations and allows enterprises to predict consumer behavior in the marketplace. Hence, end-users in the market are integrating big data and analytical tools with existing IT infrastructure to improve decision-making processes as well as overall operational efficiency. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The implementation challenges associated with ERP system integration and consulting solutions will hinder the growth of the market. The increased adoption of mobile applications and SaaS is compelling companies to integrate their ERPs with their IT infrastructure. However, some of the challenges associated with the implementation of ERP systems are reducing their widespread adoption among end-users. ERP implementation is performed in a standardized, step-by-step procedure by designing the process and aligning functional modules to the company's applications and requirements. The implementation process also depends on various factors such as the architecture of the system, the age of the system, and the need for integrating new applications into the original ERP. Such factors lead to an increase in the implementation time, as well as operational and maintenance costs, which is hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this ERP system integration and consulting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ERP system integration and consulting market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ERP system integration and consulting market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ERP system integration and consulting market vendors

ERP System Integration And Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10707.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acumatica Inc., Agelix Consulting LLC, Avaap USA LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Corning Data Services Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corp., Estes Group Inc., Flexware Innovation Inc., ICG Consulting, IFS World Operations AB, Infosys Ltd., Itransition Group, M3 Systems, NDimensionZ Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Onespire Ltd., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, and OneSource Consulting LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

