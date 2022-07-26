U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,857.00
    -110.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,317.50
    -37.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    +1.47 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    +0.21 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0208
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.82 (+3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5820
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,070.82
    -853.26 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.05
    -22.46 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.11
    +36.81 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

ERS Genomics and Lepton Pharmaceuticals LTD Enter CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement

·2 min read

License allows Lepton, with their proprietary Castling Technology, to develop and commercialize products and services using CRISPR/Cas9 technology

DUBLIN and ZIKHRON YA'AKOV, Israel, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Lepton Pharmaceuticals LTD ('Lepton"). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting Lepton access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio for certain applications.

Lepton Pharmaceuticals LTD Logo
Lepton Pharmaceuticals LTD Logo

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Over 90 patents are held in over eighty countries.

Lepton Pharmaceutical LTD is a biotechnology company developing a proprietary, breakthrough technology (Castling Technology) to substantially improve adaptive cell-mediated immune response (T-cells, CAR-T-cells, NK-cells.)

Dr. Daniel Zurr, CEO of Lepton said: "We are very pleased to establish this relationship and license agreement with ERS Genomics. It will greatly assist us to develop our innovative Castling technology to significantly improve immune cells efficiency and longevity to fight cancer."

Eric Rhodes, CEO at ERS Genomics added: "Lepton's Castling technology has great potential to impact the field of immunotherapies and we are pleased to help enable Lepton in pursuing this exciting approach."

The Castling technology is a proprietary, miRNA-based general technology platform, essentially consisting of the manipulation of miRNA expression to achieve enhanced efficacy and longevity (reduced exhaustion) of cell-based therapies. miRNAs are noncoding RNAs that each affects the expression of hundreds of coding genes. The Castling technology allows, in a single gene editing event in the immune cell (either allogeneic or autologous), to impact the expression of a multitude of genes in the immune cells, once such miRNAs penetrate the microenvironment of cancer cells. This technology aims to revolutionize the immune cell cancer therapy field.

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com

About Lepton Pharmaceuticals

Lepton Pharmaceuticals LTD. is based in Israel. Lepton focuses on subtle and precise silencing of coding RNA expression by small non-coding RNA molecules, working via the DROSHA/DICER/RISC pathways, small interfering RNA (siRNA), and microRNA (miRNA), to develop products and services to, ultimately, improve therapies for underserved diseases and improve and change patients' lives. For additional information please visit www.leptonpharma.com

Media contact:

Dara O'Donnell
ERS Genomics
Tel: + 353-1-539 0083
dara.odonnell@ersgenomics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865560/Lepton_Pharmaceuticals.jpg

ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ers-genomics-and-lepton-pharmaceuticals-ltd-enter-crisprcas9-license-agreement-301592653.html

SOURCE ERS Genomics

Recommended Stories

  • German business sentiment deteriorates in July to two-year low: Ifo

    Business confidence in Germany worsened sharply in July as firms turned more pessimistic due to rising energy costs and the threat of gas shortages.

  • Accounting Rules Make the Outcome of Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Unclear

    After Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoin, Twitter piled on the company for losing money on the sale even though it didn’t.

  • Raise rates and repeat: Fed to make July announcement midweek

    The Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates again this week, and economists and the financial sector expect a repeat of last month’s historic hike. After all, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in June it was likely. “PNC’s baseline forecast is for a 75 basis point increase in the fed funds rate on Wednesday when the [Federal Open Market Committee] makes its monetary policy announcement, to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%,” Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), said on Monday.

  • Meet Me at Carbone’s. Or Is It Carbone? Red-Sauce Restaurants Duel Over Name

    For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”

  • RDU airlines make gains in business travel amid rocky economy

    The return of business travel has boosted airlines at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but economic uncertainty has executives watching the numbers closely.

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair:

  • FTX proposes buying out Voyager assets and loans except for 3AC to provide early liquidity to customers

    Crypto exchange FTX launched a joint offer with West Realm Shires, which runs FTX.US, and Alameda Ventures, on Friday, which would allow bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital customers to get their hands on their bankruptcy claims in advance. See related article: ​​Voyager crypto refund plan unconfirmed; fiat to be returned in full Fast facts Regarding […]

  • Tesla Recorded $64M Gain on Bitcoin Sales in Q2

    The electric car company also posted an impairment of $170 million on its remaining bitcoin holdings.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Adobe and Advanced Micro Devices

    Apple, Adobe and Advanced Micro Devices have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • Apple, Snap, Monkeypox Vaccine Makers, and More Monday Morning Stock Movers

    Shares of Newmont fell after the gold miner's earning missed expectations, while Philips, the maker of Sonicare toothbrushes, lowered its sales forecast for the year.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wag! To Launch Community Shares Program With Help Of Robinhood And DonateStock

    Wag Labs, Inc., a pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today the launch of its Wag! Community Shares Program. With the Program, Wag! is pioneering a new method of charitable giving for the community of pet caregivers and for domestic pet nonprofit organizations. At the close of its previously announced SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

    China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY. Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank's Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions. The People's Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC and ETH Outperform Traditional Markets in July Despite the Dollar's Strength

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 25, 2022.

  • Dorman Products Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts FY22 EPS Outlook; Boosts Buyback

    Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 34% year-on-year, to $417.42 million, beating the consensus of $401.43 million. Gross profit rose 28.5% Y/Y to $141.5 million, and the margin contracted 160 basis points Y/Y to 33.9%. The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 21.8% to $49.5 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.29 missed the analyst consensus of $1.32. Dorman Products held $51.9 million in cash and equ

  • Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Biogen Inc. (BIIB) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell As Bitcoin Holders Look For A Bottom?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Barclays to Buy a Stake in Cryptocurrency Firm Copper: Sky

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansBarclays Plc is buying a stake in Copper, a cryptocurrency company that counts former Chancellor Philip Hammond among its advisers, according to Sky News.

  • Travelers stock surges after double upgrade, as Raymond James swings from meh to bullish

    Shares of Travelers Companies Inc. rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading Monday, after Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters swung to bullish on the insurer via a double upgrade. Peters boosted his rating to strong buy from market perform, skipping the broker's outperform rating in the process. He set his stock price target at $185, which implies further upside of about 16%. Peters expects Travelers' outperformance to continue as its Business Insurance segment's renewal pricing has trended above l