U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.25
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,081.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,525.25
    +35.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.60
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.37
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +2.69 (+15.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7680
    -0.4120 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,533.21
    -1,269.06 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.63
    -22.94 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.64
    -19.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

ERTC Eligibility Requirement Changes – Employee Retention Program Video Launched

ScottHall.co
·2 min read

Scott Hall and ERTC Today have launched a new online video that explains the eligibility requirements for the federal Employee Retention Tax Credit program, and how to determine if a business qualifies.

New York, United States, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) has gone through several changes since it was first announced, including the duration of the program and the eligibility requirements. The new video from Scott Hall discusses the most recent changes and includes a quick checklist to help businesses determine their eligibility.

To see the full video, please visit https://youtu.be/DLlFF5xAIrg

In the recently launched video, employers can find information about how they can file for the ERTC program for 2020 and 2021, even if they previously applied for and received assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for those years. The ERTC program ended in September 2021, but eligible businesses can still apply for compensation if they were eligible at the time.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit program assisted business owners and their employees by providing an incentive to keep workers on the payroll. Eligible businesses could receive a tax credit for a percentage of each eligible employee’s wage.

When the ERTC program was originally launched in 2020, employers had the option to receive assistance either through ERTC or PPP, but not both. That changed in 2021, with the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which allowed employers to benefit from both programs.

Businesses that were affected by the pandemic, by requiring closures or suffering a loss of revenue, can claim as much as 70% of their employee’s wages in tax credits, up to $7000 per employee, per quarter. To determine whether a business qualifies, and how much they can claim, employers can take a short quiz which can be found in the description of the video linked below.

The changes to eligibility requirements have opened up the program to a wide range of businesses that were previously disqualified, and the benefits can now be claimed by startups, non-profits, and most businesses with less than 500 employees.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, the Employee Retention Tax Credit program is a one-time credit that does not need to be paid back. Employers can learn more about the program or receive assistance in filing by visiting Scott Hall’s website through the link in the video.

To learn more about ERTC eligibility requirements, please visit https://youtu.be/DLlFF5xAIrg

Website: https://scotthall.co

CONTACT: Name: Scott Hall Email: scott@scotthall.co Organization: ScottHall.co Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Oil reverses losses on weak dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms

    Oil futures reversed losses on Friday on a weaker dollar although an imminent release of crude reserves from top importer China capped price gains. However, gains were limited after Reuters reported that China plans to release oil reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices. The sources, who have knowledge of the discussion between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

    The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Vangst ropes in $19 million more to place employees with work in the growing cannabis industry

    Investors are similarly betting there is plenty of upside in a hiring platform focused entirely on the fast-growing cannabis industry, in which an estimated 320,000 people were already working as of last fall, a 32% increase from the year earlier. Indeed, an investor syndicate led by Level One Fund just plugged $19 million in Series B funding into Vangst, a six-year-old, Denver-based outfit that pairs both short-term workers and full-time employees with job openings at cannabis companies around the U.S. It's no surprise, given the traction the outfit is seeing, along with the variety of revenue streams it has built. According to founder and CEO Karson Humiston -- who launched the company while an undergraduate student at St. Lawrence University -- Vangst currently features 500 "gigs" per week that the platform takes on average 48 hours to fill.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • Persimmon sees revenues rise in 2021, but reveals Omicron disruption

    The housebuilder said group revenues reached £3.61 billion in 2021, just 1% behind pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.