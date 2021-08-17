U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

ERTH Corporation Announces Completion of the ERTH Energy Community EV Network

·3 min read

INGERSOLL, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Chris White, President & CEO of ERTH Corporation, today announced the completion of the ERTH Energy Community EV Network, a network of 24 publicly accessible level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers connecting ERTH's 15 service communities that stretch from Lake Erie to Lake Huron. Using its knowledge of the local electricity grid and leveraging relationships with municipal shareholders, ERTH is deploying a network of EV chargers in locations that make sense for both EV drivers and the electricity system. The new EV chargers are located at twelve locations in eight communities will provide residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Two electric vehicles plug in at the Port Stanley Beach EV Charger location. (CNW Group/ERTH Corporation)
Two electric vehicles plug in at the Port Stanley Beach EV Charger location. (CNW Group/ERTH Corporation)

To encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles, Natural Resources Canada has agreed to provide $99,900 in funding to ERTH Corporation to help it build 21 of the 24 EV chargers across southwestern Ontario. ERTH and its participating municipal shareholders are contributing the parking spots and the remaining funds required to the purchase and install the EV chargers. With the federal funding, the total cost of the project is approximately $330,000.

Federal funding for 21 of the EV chargers is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission by 2035. The funding provided to ERTH is intended to support charging in more localized areas, such as on street and in other areas intended for public use. The new charging locations include a mix of on-street locations (Aylmer, Goderich, Tavistock and Mitchell) and public parking lots located at arenas, tourism information centres, beaches and in downtown cores (Aylmer, Port Stanley, Goderich, Belmont, Norwich and Clinton). The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can charge their vehicles reliably and safely in these communities.

Electricity to the chargers will be provided by the local electricity distributor, ERTH Power Corporation – Your Hometown Utility. The chargers are pay-for-use and EV drivers will pay a competitive market rate to charge their vehicles, which is currently $1.50 per hour of charging.

The ERTH Energy Community EV Charging Network will soon expand with the installation of a level 3 EV fast charger at the Goderich Tourist Information Centre. ERTH has also partnered with the County of Elgin and the Municipality of Central Elgin to install 20 level 2 EV chargers at their respective workplaces. These projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2021. These investments add to ERTH's growing mix of clean distributed energy resources throughout the communities that it serves, which include 900kW of solar generation on municipal properties.

About ERTH Corporation:
ERTH Corporation is a diverse group of companies with its origins in the utility industry. Owned by nine municipal shareholders, ERTH distributes electricity to 15 communities in southwestern Ontario and it has grown to be a leading provider of products and services in many industries including utility, energy retailer, municipal, and commercial and industrial to name a few. With customers across North America, ERTH is committed to improving the overall customer experience while helping to lower operating and maintenance expenses for our customers. For further details on ERTH Corporation, please visit www.erthcorp.com.

About ERTH Power Corporation:
ERTH Power Corporation is a licensed distribution company (LDC) providing efficient delivery of electricity, billing and maintenance service to over 25,000 residential and commercial customers within its licensed boundaries. Areas that ERTH Power currently service include the municipalities of Aylmer, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Thamesford, Otterville, Norwich, Burgessville, Beachville, Embro, Tavistock, Clinton, Mitchell, Dublin and Goderich. For further details on ERTH Power Corporation, please visit www.erthpower.com.

SOURCE ERTH Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c4162.html

