Eruptr Holdings Announces Partnership With the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium

Eruptr Holdings
·2 min read

LAKEWOOD PARK, Fla., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eruptr Holdings, Inc. ("Eruptr"or the "Company"), a leading provider in digital marketing, patient engagement and customer acquisition solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems across the U.S., is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium (AOC).

The AOC is a free community that helps optimize opportunities and performance for 4,600+ surgeons and 500+ administrative leaders across the musculoskeletal enterprises of 160 university-based programs and 40 blue-chip health systems and private practices nationwide. It is the largest academic orthopaedic network in the world and provides peer connection and best practices to help Orthopaedic Chairs, Vice Chairs, Division Chiefs, Chief Administrative Officers and their leadership teams to improve performance across business, leadership, education and research.

As a result of this partnership, Eruptr will provide expertise in Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media, Display Advertising, Health Risk Assessments (HRAs), Geofencing and more. Members of the AOC will have the ability to strategize with Eruptr to target and engage online users at the exact moment they are actively seeking information, solutions and care. Eruptr's campaigns - combined with their cutting-edge HRA platforms - produce competitive leverage and effective, cost-efficient patient acquisitions that yield conversions and return on investment (ROI).

"Eruptr is delighted to announce our relationship with AOC. University and Academic Hospitals are seeking effective ways to increase patient acquisition post-pandemic and beyond. AOC is a clear leader in its network of Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal surgeons, physicians and health systems," said J.K. Lloyd, President and Founder of Eruptr. "Eruptr's team of former hospital marketers, digital campaigns and risk assessment solutions provide the conduit to patient engagement and conversions for hospitals/systems across the country. We're excited to partner with AOC to help fuel the future growth of their community of University and Academic enterprises.

About Eruptr

Eruptr is an industry leader in healthcare digital marketing, offering a suite of digital marketing solutions to help hospitals increase awareness, patient acquisition and achieve KPIs. Eruptr maintains direct customer relationships with blue-chip health systems including Johns Hopkins, UNC Healthcare, Methodist, and Inova Health System and serves a client base of over 70 systems representing over 200 hospitals. Eruptr runs over 1,000 high-impact digital marketing campaigns per month designed to target patients at the moment of intent when they are seeking treatment/appointments. For more information, please refer to the Eruptr website at www.eruptr.com.

About AOC Connect

Founded in 2005, The Academic Othopaedic Consortium (AOC) is the top-rated, fastest-growing organization for academic orthopeaedic professionals, with 5,000+ active members and counting. For more information, please refer to the Academic Othopaedic Consortium website at https://myaocconnect.com/.

Eruptr Holdings: 1-888-378-7871

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


