ERYTECH to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Erytech Pharma S.A.
·3 min read
ERYTECH to Present at the H.C. Wainwright
23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), September 6, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that its CEO, Gil Beyen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Conference will be held virtually with all participants joining remotely from September 13th - 15th, 2021.

On-demand Corporate Presentation
An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th 2021 at 7am ET for 90 days after the event. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Those interested in registering for the conference can do so here: https://journey.ct.events/view/3f91f4d2-ca26-4e15-86ac-a01567416fbe

1x1 Meetings
Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, Iman El-Hariry, Chief Medical Officer and Eric Soyer Chief Financial Officer will participate in one-on-one meetings on September 13th & 14th, 2021.

For more information about the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in a Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, which is fully enrolled and expected to read out final results in Q4 2021, and in an ongoing Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and a Phase 1 IST in 1L advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer and treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase (PEG-ASNase). The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.
For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

CONTACTS


ERYTECH
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
Investor relations

NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations



+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com



+1 (212) 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu

Attachment


