Erythritol Market Size to Reach USD 2748 Million by 2028 at CAGR 22.0% - Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erythritol Market is Segmented by Type (Erythritol Powder, Erythritol Granular), Application (Beverages, Food, Medicines and Healthcare Products, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2022 to 2028.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Erythritol market size is estimated to be worth USD 833.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2748 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Erythritol Market Are:

Erythritol market growth is likely to be fueled by changing consumer perceptions of nutrition and a shift away from traditional sugar products. With obesity cases increasing the demand for healthy weight-management products are on a rise. By offering a diverse portfolio of erythritol products, industry players are rapidly investing in R&D to capitalize on emerging health trends in the market.

Furthermore, factors such as demand for energy drinks and diet beverages, the surge in the number of Erythritol food product approvals, demand for low glycemic index-based sweeteners, and increased product investments by leading market competitors are expected to propel the erythritol market growth.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-23N9063/Erythritol_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Erythritol Market:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, as well as shifting attitudes toward general wellness and fitness trends, are expected to drive erythritol market demand. Erythritol is a low-glycemic index and low-calorie sweetener that helps to boost metabolic rate without triggering vitals like insulin and cholesterol. The market is gaining traction because it is 60-70 percent sweeter than table sugar and almost non-caloric. Erythritol has a glycemic index of zero and has no effect on tooth decay. It is absorbed in the small intestine and, for the most part, excreted unchanged in the urine. As the prevalence of diabetes rises and people become more aware of the potential benefits of erythritol, demand is expected to rise.

Increased consumer awareness of the potential negative effects of table sugar, combined with rising disposable income, is driving the erythritol market. It's also used to make sweeteners because it mixes well with other natural ingredients and has a low-calorie count per serving, which could influence global industry trends. In recent years, consumers have become more aware of the importance of organic foods and beverages in their diets, which has aided the growth of artificial sugar and sweetening products in the urban market. Demand for healthier sweetening products like Erythritol, both powdered and granular, is rising, leading to increased consumption of low-sugar energy drinks and health drinks.

Furthermore, Erythritol is frequently used in the production of high-performance & low-calorie beverages due to its fast solubility, low residual nature, and sugar-like taste without a high-calorie intake, which is expected to improve the erythritol market growth. The use of erythritol is approved by the most prestigious international organizations, including the United States Food and Drug Administration, due to the health benefits it provides (FDA). It's also been given the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) designation (GRAS). Moreover, the market sees lucrative opportunities in the EU, where erythritol is regulated at zero calories per gram and is considered safe for diabetics.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-23N9063/erythritol

Erythritol Market Share Analysis:

Based on type, the Erythritol Powder segment held the largest market share of about 85%. This is due to a growing demand for healthy sweeteners made from natural ingredients To gain a competitive advantage in the market, industry players are attempting to develop a new line of healthy sweetener powders by extracting erythritol from exotic fruits. In addition, the rising demand for specialty solutions in the food and beverage industry to provide healthier alternatives is expected to drive market growth.

Based on application, the Beverage segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment followed by Confectionery, Personal Care, Health Care, etc. This is due to a growing awareness of sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as a shift away from high-calorie foods. Its regular consumption does not cause insulin or cholesterol levels to rise, which is why it is becoming more popular among athletes.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-23N9063/Erythritol_Market

Key Players in this Market

  • Cargill

  • Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

  • Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

  • Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

  • Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods

  • Jungbunzlauer

  • Baolingbao Biology

  • Fultaste

  • Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing

  • Yufeng Industrial Group

  • Others

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-23N9063/Erythritol_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23N9063&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Meso-Erythritol market was valued at USD 312.2 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 344.1 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global D-(+)-Threitol market was valued at USD 623.4 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 637.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Stevia market size was USD 554 Million and it is expected to reach USD 937.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027

- In 2020, the global Natural Sweeteners market size was USD 21630 Million and it is expected to reach USD 27940 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Sugar Substitutes market size is projected to reach USD 16460 Million by 2027, from USD 13380 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during 2021-2027

- the global Powdered Sugar market size is estimated to be worth USD 4969.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5723.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4%

- The global Sugar Alcohol Based on Corn Starch market was valued at USD 3179.2 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 4436.1 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Sugar-Free Chocolate market size was USD 408.3 Million and it is expected to reach USD 594 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2021-2027

- In 2020, the global Probiotics market size was USD 1504 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2178.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2021-2027

- Global and Japan Erythritol Sweetener Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Chocolate Couverture Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Vegan Chocolate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Erythritol

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

