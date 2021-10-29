U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Erythropoietin Market Key Insights, Growth Current Trends, Regional Demand Outlook and Key Players Analysis, Advanced Technologies - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read

Global erythropoietin market size is anticipated to hit to USD 8.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.20% during the expected period, 2021-2028. The key growth factors are increasing prevalence of anemic conditions, expanding treatment for chemotherapy and renal disease.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critically ill patients get protective effect from EPO. The increasing severity of anemia and increasing awareness about bone marrow disorders has led to erythropoietin test. Most importantly erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA) are used by suffering from long-term kidney disorders and anemic conditions. Erythropoietin is a type of hormone made by kidneys and liver that triggers production of red blood cells. A significant element that produces RBCs and carries oxygen to the body is called Erythropoietin. EPO comes in different forms such as tablet, capsule, liquid, cream, gel, or injection. EPO positively impacts the different tissues of lung, kidney, heart, nervous system, eyeball, pancreas, and endothelial cells.

ESA are administered into such people as they have very low haemoglobin and fail to produce erythropoietin. Rising anaemic population is the primary factor spurring the global erythropoietin market growth. The erythropoietin deficiency or anemic conditions are usually caused in patients undergoing renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, or antiretroviral treatment. The long term continuation of renal therapy of chemotherapy has increased the demand for erythropoietin thereby driving global erythropoietin market.

Leading competitors in the Erythropoietin market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Roche
Ranbaxy Laboratories
Pfizer
LG Life Sciences
Johnson & Johnson
Intas
Celltrion
Biocon
Amgen


Get a sample of the report from: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2304


Different product categories include:

Epoetin-alfa
Epoetin-beta
Darbepoetin-alfa
Others

Global Erythropoietin industry has a number of end-user applications including:

Hematology
Kidney disorder
Cancer
Others

Moreover, rising commercialization of ESA, EPO biosimilars, reimbursement policies, supportive government regulations, and rapidly increasing awareness regarding EPO and ESA is anticipated to be favourable growth opportunities to the global erythropoietin market. However, side effect observed in patients administered EPO and ESA such as hypertension in arterial nerves, iron loss, influenza like syndromes in some patients are likely to restrain global erythropoietin and related drugs market.

Also, Covid-19 led lockdown and following healthcare disruption had majorly impacted market growth. But at the same time during covid population suffering from anaemia increased and other bone marrow related disorders. Also, now as the covid-19 effect is getting normalised and as healthcare market is gaining momentum the global erythropoietin market is experiencing growth. The major reason is that people are getting out of their houses and approaching hospitals and clinics to get treatment for anemia and EPO conditions which during the lockdown had restrained themselves from going outside.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2304

Furthermore, market challenges being addressed by producers collaborating with researchers by introducing high quality ESA and EPO, benefits observed by the patients, constant studies and newer products coming in the market with minimal or zero side effects addressing the need for patient suffering from various bone marrow related disorders is boosting the global erythropoietin market. Some market influencers are increasing R&D, government initiatives, innovations reducing the occurrence of side effects, and rising awareness regarding benefits of EPO.

The pharmaceutical firms that manufacture erythropoietin are Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Celltrion, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd, Roche, Hospira Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen Inc among all other emerging and we-known companies across the world. The companies to stay ahead of the competition and serve best to the customers constantly upgrade their EPO with advanced formulations and better effectiveness in EPO than earlier EPO based product or drug or tablet.

The companies are ranked higher in the global erythropoietin for they are better in quality and effective drug development than other brands in the world and have high customer preference. Moreover, the companies have majorly contributed to the modern medicine saving people’s lives. These companies have developed drugs that have been successful in treating various health conditions like kidney malfunctions, HIV, cancer, and more such diseases that lead to anemia and other EPO disorders.

To maintain market competitiveness, the market players have undertaken strategic initiatives like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expanding manufacturing operations locally and internationally. This has boosted their market revenue and sales taking them to top positions in the global erythropoietin market.

TOC Snapshot:

1. Introduction
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Definition and Scope
1.3. Units, Currency, Conversions, and Years Considered
1.4. Key Stakeholders
1.5. Key Questions Answered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Data Capture Sources
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.4. Market Forecast
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Assumptions and Limitations
3. Market Outlook
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.2.4. Challenges
3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4. PEST Analysis
4. Global Erythropoietin Market by Product Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
4.1. Epoetin-alfa
4.2. Epoetin-beta
4.3. Darbepoetin-alfa
4.4. Others…continued

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2304

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068


