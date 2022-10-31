ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports Loan Growth of 13% Funded by Deposit Growth of 14%, for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Posts $0.13 Quarterly EPS Increasing Year-to-Date EPS to $0.66
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $872 thousand, or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Key Financial Data
3Q22 Highlights
Profitability Metrics
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Return on average assets (%)
0.65
%
1.73
%
0.95
%
• Net Revenues of $4.5 million including $4.2 million of net interest income and $266 thousand of non-interest income
Return on average common equity (%)
8.12
%
22.83
%
12.98
%
Return on tangible common equity (%)
8.23
%
23.15
%
13.18
%
• Net Income of $872 thousand and diluted earnings per common share of $0.13
Net interest margin (%)
3.27
%
3.34
%
3.63
%
Income Statement (a)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
• Average loans increased 8% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits decreasing of 6% since prior quarter. The decrease can be attributed to the sale of the Newburgh branch location that completed late during 2Q.
Net interest income
$
4,242
$
4,371
$
4,532
Non-interest income
$
266
$
2,043
$
478
Net income
$
872
$
2,354
$
1,217
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
0.18
• ES Bancshares reports 11.3% asset growth during the quarter.
Balance Sheet (a)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Average total loans
$
456,085
$
423,431
$
439,967
• Core conversion was successfully completed during the 3Q
Average total deposits
$
431,600
$
460,624
$
425,553
Book value per common share
$
6.47
$
6.37
$
5.71
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “The organic growth we have demonstrated continues, producing another quarter of solid financial performance for ES Bancshares. The Company saw strong loan growth during the quarter while increasing the non-interest-bearing deposit relationships by 15% comparably. Further, I am proud of the results seen in our Brooklyn locations as we continue to enhance our franchise in an extremely competitive market. In addition, our commitment to the local marketplace and relationships with small businesses was supported by 27% quarter over quarter growth, within our attorney escrow deposit products.
With the rapidly changing environment we remain encouraged by our strong asset quality and our consistent underwriting principles. Both of which have been pillars of the Company driving solid performance the past years. These same principles will allow the organization to weather the uncertain economic times and any change in the business cycle.”
Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “We are pleased to be able to grow the balance sheet while preserving NIM and controlling overhead, thus maintaining a strong level of core earnings.”
Phil Guarnieri further stated, “We are excited for the strong momentum across our Company as we look to close out 2022 with record earnings and core growth.”
Selected Balance sheet Information
As of September 30, 2022, total assets were $561.8 million, an increase of $46.1 million, or 8.9%, as compared to total assets of $515.7 million on December 31, 2021. Loans receivable totaled $478.9 million, an increase of $50.8 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to higher loan originations fueled by organic deposit growth.
Asset quality remains strong with the allowance for loan loss remaining relatively unchanged from prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.20%, 1.37%, and 1.33% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.7 million as of September 30, 2022, $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and $2.0 million as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.31% as of September 30, 2022, 0.38% as of December 31, 2021, and 0.39% as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.34%, 0.38% and 0.43%, as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Total deposits increased $54.9 million, or 13.8% to $452.9 million as of September 30, 2022, from $398.0 million on June 30, 2022, and $19.3 million or 4.4% from December 31, 2021. The increase quarter over quarter reflects strong adherence to management’s strategic plan seeing growth in deposits from the Bank’s retail locations supplemented, in part, by brokered deposits.
As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.33%, 14.71%, 14.71% and 15.96%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of September 30, 2022, ES Bancshares, return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 8.12% and 8.23% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
Financial Performance Overview:
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $872 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $1.5 million, in comparison to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the second quarter on June 24, 2022, the Bank sold its Newburgh branch location resulting in one-time income of $1,782.
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $129 thousand to $4.24 million from $4.37 million at June 30, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin tightened by seven basis points, decreasing to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds and less Paycheck Protection Program income earned. During the third quarter, PPP income was $83 thousand, a decrease of $156 thousand from $239 thousand collected in the second quarter of 2022.
There was a $4 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a benefit for loan losses of $65 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $4 thousand.
Non-interest income decreased $1.8 million, to $266 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease is a result from the gain on sale associated with the abovementioned branch sale.
Non-interest expense totaled $3.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.49 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, or a decrease of 3%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to reduced operating costs and improved NYS Banking & FDIC assessment costs.
About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.
The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.
We operate from our administrative headquarters in Staten Island, New York, and other administrative offices throughout the state along with business derived from our five Banking Center locations and two loan production offices. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825
ES Bancshares, Inc.
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,481
27,221
59,078
Securities
32,622
33,258
11,192
Loans receivable, net:
Real estate mortgage loans
459,916
400,502
378,126
Commercial and Lines of Credit
14,484
16,725
41,879
Construction Loans
-
600
560
Home Equity and Consumer Loans
668
2,983
5,187
Deferred costs
3,828
3,269
2,353
Allowance for loan losses
(5,760
)
(5,756
)
(5,869
)
Total loans receivable, net
473,136
418,323
422,236
Investment in restricted stock, at cost
3,432
3,433
2,502
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,776
5,628
6,427
Accrued interest receivable
1,975
1,685
1,827
Goodwill
581
581
581
Repossessed assets
117
235
-
Bank Owned Life Insurance
5,168
5,134
5,067
Other Assets
8,474
9,219
6,781
Total Assets
$
561,762
504,717
515,691
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
150,677
131,481
149,769
Interest-Bearing Deposits
263,217
246,827
273,876
Brokered Deposits
39,051
19,727
10,040
Total Deposits
452,945
398,035
433,685
Bond Issue
14,000
14,000
14,000
Borrowed Money
35,000
35,000
15,169
Other Liabilities
16,665
15,229
13,590
Total Liabilities
518,610
462,264
476,444
Stockholders' equity
43,152
42,453
39,247
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
561,762
504,717
515,691
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
September 30,
September 30,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
Loans
$
4,943
4,672
4,771
$
14,386
15,012
Securities
172
163
91
426
88
Other interest-earning assets
164
157
64
385
202
Total Interest Income
5,279
4,992
4,926
15,197
15,302
Interest expense
Deposits
643
347
294
1,284
1,072
Borrowings
394
274
271
939
1,041
Total Interest Expense
1,037
621
565
2,223
2,113
Net Interest Income
4,242
4,371
4,361
12,974
13,189
(Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses
-
(65
)
(113
)
(178
)
590
Net Interest Income after (Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses
4,242
4,436
4,474
13,152
12,599
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
84
88
84
256
338
Loan fee income
83
76
141
300
221
Gain on Loan Sales
-
-
241
241
248
Gain on Branch Sale
-
1,782
-
1,782
-
Other
99
97
38
234
48
Total non-interest income
266
2,043
504
2,813
855
Non-interest expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,826
1,839
1,721
5,386
4,838
Occupancy and equipment
722
666
689
2,077
1,807
Data processing service fees
345
262
260
867
625
Marketing
(35
)
100
108
173
205
Professional fees
194
205
255
654
498
NYS & FDIC Assessments
14
73
82
169
227
Printing & Office Supplies
45
29
44
118
112
Insurance
53
32
38
123
100
Other
217
280
275
772
844
Total non-interest expense
3,381
3,486
3,472
10,339
9,256
Income prior to tax expense
1,127
2,993
1,506
5,626
4,198
Income taxes
255
639
326
1,220
912
Net Income
$
872
2,354
1,180
$
4,406
3,286
For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Avg Bal
Interest
Average Yield/ Cost
Avg Bal
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Avg Bal
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Rolling 3 Mos.
Rolling 3 Mos.
Rolling 3 Mos.
Rolling 3 Mos.
Rolling 3 Mos.
Rolling 3 Mos.
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$
456,085
$
4,943
4.33
%
$
423,431
$
4,672
4.41
%
$
439,967
$
5,034
4.58
%
Investment securities
33,194
172
2.07
%
30,733
163
2.12
%
4,688
31
2.64
%
FF sold & interest-bearing deposits
27,240
114
1.68
%
66,337
122
0.73
%
47,495
29
0.24
%
Restricted investment in bank stock
1,691
50
11.78
%
2,512
35
5.61
%
2,676
35
5.22
%
Total interest-earning assets
518,209
5,279
4.07
%
523,014
4,992
3.82
%
494,826
5,129
4.15
%
Non-interest earning assets
19,798
22,566
17,595
Total assets
$
538,007
$
545,580
$
512,421
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
32,736
$
34
0.41
%
$
33,728
$
34
0.40
%
$
27,577
$
30
0.43
%
Money market accounts
6,589
3
0.20
%
8,539
4
0.19
%
10,226
5
0.19
%
Savings accounts
134,132
180
0.53
%
171,387
133
0.31
%
179,428
143
0.32
%
Certificates of deposit
117,679
426
1.44
%
98,101
176
0.72
%
71,674
117
0.65
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
291,136
643
0.88
%
311,755
347
0.45
%
288,905
295
0.41
%
Borrowings
35,000
173
1.96
%
15,667
53
1.38
%
24,624
81
1.31
%
Subordinated debenture
13,655
221
6.42
%
13,644
221
6.41
%
13,613
221
6.43
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
339,791
1,037
1.21
%
341,066
621
0.73
%
327,142
597
0.72
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
140,464
148,869
136,648
Other liabilities
14,803
14,395
11,127
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
155,267
163,264
147,775
Stockholders' equity
42,950
41,250
37,504
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
538,007
$
545,580
$
512,421
Net interest income
$
4,242
$
4,371
$
4,532
Average interest rate spread
2.86
%
3.09
%
3.43
%
Net interest margin
3.27
%
3.34
%
3.63
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
152.51
%
153.35
%
151.26
%
Five Quarter
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Income Statement
Return on Average Assets
0.65
%
1.73
%
0.90
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
Return on Average Equity
8.12
%
22.83
%
11.78
%
13.82
%
12.98
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
8.23
%
23.15
%
11.96
%
14.03
%
13.18
%
Efficiency Ratio
60.97
%
52.56
%
68.27
%
62.17
%
64.53
%
Yields / Costs
Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets
4.07
%
3.82
%
3.95
%
4.29
%
4.15
%
Cost of Funds
1.21
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.72
%
Net Interest Margin
3.27
%
3.34
%
3.47
%
3.80
%
3.63
%
Capital Ratios
Equity / Assets
7.68
%
7.85
%
7.43
%
7.61
%
7.52
%
Tangible Equity / Assets
7.59
%
7.75
%
7.33
%
7.51
%
7.42
%
Tier I leverage ratio (a)
10.3
%
9.9
%
10.0
%
9.9
%
9.6
%
Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)
14.7
%
15.8
%
15.5
%
15.5
%
15.6
%
Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)
14.7
%
15.8
%
15.5
%
15.5
%
15.6
%
Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)
16.0
%
17.0
%
16.8
%
16.7
%
16.9
%
Stock Valuation
Book Value
$
6.40
$
6.37
$
6.04
$
5.90
$
5.71
Tangible Book Value
$
6.32
$
6.28
$
5.96
$
5.82
$
5.62
Diluted EPS
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.18
Shares Outstanding (b)
6,666
6,663
6,663
6,648
6,648
Key Ratios
ALLL / Total Loans
1.20
%
1.37
%
1.38
%
1.37
%
1.33
%
Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans
0.34
%
0.38
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
0.43
%
Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.31
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
0.38
%
0.39
%
(a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands