ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports Loan Growth of 13% Funded by Deposit Growth of 14%, for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Posts $0.13 Quarterly EPS Increasing Year-to-Date EPS to $0.66

ES Bancshares, Inc.
·15 min read
ES Bancshares, Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $872 thousand, or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.


Key Financial Data

 

3Q22 Highlights

Profitability Metrics

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

 

Return on average assets (%)

 

0.65

%

 

1.73

%

 

0.95

%

• Net Revenues of $4.5 million including $4.2 million of net interest income and $266 thousand of non-interest income

Return on average common equity (%)

 

8.12

%

 

22.83

%

 

12.98

%

Return on tangible common equity (%)

 

8.23

%

 

23.15

%

 

13.18

%

• Net Income of $872 thousand and diluted earnings per common share of $0.13

Net interest margin (%)

 

3.27

%

 

3.34

%

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

 

Income Statement (a)

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

• Average loans increased 8% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits decreasing of 6% since prior quarter. The decrease can be attributed to the sale of the Newburgh branch location that completed late during 2Q.

Net interest income

$

4,242

 

$

4,371

 

$

4,532

 

Non-interest income

$

266

 

$

2,043

 

$

478

 

Net income

$

872

 

$

2,354

 

$

1,217

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.13

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

• ES Bancshares reports 11.3% asset growth during the quarter.

Balance Sheet (a)

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Average total loans

$

456,085

 

$

423,431

 

$

439,967

 

• Core conversion was successfully completed during the 3Q

Average total deposits

$

431,600

 

$

460,624

 

$

425,553

 

Book value per common share

$

6.47

 

$

6.37

 

$

5.71

 

(a) In thousands except for per share amounts


Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “The organic growth we have demonstrated continues, producing another quarter of solid financial performance for ES Bancshares. The Company saw strong loan growth during the quarter while increasing the non-interest-bearing deposit relationships by 15% comparably. Further, I am proud of the results seen in our Brooklyn locations as we continue to enhance our franchise in an extremely competitive market. In addition, our commitment to the local marketplace and relationships with small businesses was supported by 27% quarter over quarter growth, within our attorney escrow deposit products.

With the rapidly changing environment we remain encouraged by our strong asset quality and our consistent underwriting principles. Both of which have been pillars of the Company driving solid performance the past years. These same principles will allow the organization to weather the uncertain economic times and any change in the business cycle.”

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “We are pleased to be able to grow the balance sheet while preserving NIM and controlling overhead, thus maintaining a strong level of core earnings.”

Phil Guarnieri further stated, “We are excited for the strong momentum across our Company as we look to close out 2022 with record earnings and core growth.”

Selected Balance sheet Information
As of September 30, 2022, total assets were $561.8 million, an increase of $46.1 million, or 8.9%, as compared to total assets of $515.7 million on December 31, 2021. Loans receivable totaled $478.9 million, an increase of $50.8 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to higher loan originations fueled by organic deposit growth.

Asset quality remains strong with the allowance for loan loss remaining relatively unchanged from prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.20%, 1.37%, and 1.33% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.7 million as of September 30, 2022, $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and $2.0 million as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.31% as of September 30, 2022, 0.38% as of December 31, 2021, and 0.39% as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.34%, 0.38% and 0.43%, as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits increased $54.9 million, or 13.8% to $452.9 million as of September 30, 2022, from $398.0 million on June 30, 2022, and $19.3 million or 4.4% from December 31, 2021. The increase quarter over quarter reflects strong adherence to management’s strategic plan seeing growth in deposits from the Bank’s retail locations supplemented, in part, by brokered deposits.

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.33%, 14.71%, 14.71% and 15.96%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of September 30, 2022, ES Bancshares, return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 8.12% and 8.23% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance Overview:
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $872 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $1.5 million, in comparison to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the second quarter on June 24, 2022, the Bank sold its Newburgh branch location resulting in one-time income of $1,782.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $129 thousand to $4.24 million from $4.37 million at June 30, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin tightened by seven basis points, decreasing to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds and less Paycheck Protection Program income earned. During the third quarter, PPP income was $83 thousand, a decrease of $156 thousand from $239 thousand collected in the second quarter of 2022.

There was a $4 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a benefit for loan losses of $65 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $4 thousand.

Non-interest income decreased $1.8 million, to $266 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease is a result from the gain on sale associated with the abovementioned branch sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.49 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, or a decrease of 3%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to reduced operating costs and improved NYS Banking & FDIC assessment costs.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our administrative headquarters in Staten Island, New York, and other administrative offices throughout the state along with business derived from our five Banking Center locations and two loan production offices. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,481

 

 

27,221

 

 

59,078

 

Securities

 

32,622

 

 

33,258

 

 

11,192

 

Loans receivable, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate mortgage loans

 

459,916

 

 

400,502

 

 

378,126

 

Commercial and Lines of Credit

 

14,484

 

 

16,725

 

 

41,879

 

Construction Loans

 

-

 

 

600

 

 

560

 

Home Equity and Consumer Loans

 

668

 

 

2,983

 

 

5,187

 

Deferred costs

 

3,828

 

 

3,269

 

 

2,353

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(5,760

)

 

(5,756

)

 

(5,869

)

Total loans receivable, net

 

473,136

 

 

418,323

 

 

422,236

 

Investment in restricted stock, at cost

 

3,432

 

 

3,433

 

 

2,502

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

5,776

 

 

5,628

 

 

6,427

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,975

 

 

1,685

 

 

1,827

 

Goodwill

 

581

 

 

581

 

 

581

 

Repossessed assets

 

117

 

 

235

 

 

-

 

Bank Owned Life Insurance

 

5,168

 

 

5,134

 

 

5,067

 

Other Assets

 

8,474

 

 

9,219

 

 

6,781

 

Total Assets

$

561,762

 

 

504,717

 

 

515,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

150,677

 

 

131,481

 

 

149,769

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

263,217

 

 

246,827

 

 

273,876

 

Brokered Deposits

 

39,051

 

 

19,727

 

 

10,040

 

Total Deposits

 

452,945

 

 

398,035

 

 

433,685

 

Bond Issue

 

14,000

 

 

14,000

 

 

14,000

 

Borrowed Money

 

35,000

 

 

35,000

 

 

15,169

 

Other Liabilities

 

16,665

 

 

15,229

 

 

13,590

 

Total Liabilities

 

518,610

 

 

462,264

 

 

476,444

 

Stockholders' equity

 

43,152

 

 

42,453

 

 

39,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

561,762

 

 

504,717

 

 

515,691

 


 

 

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Interest income 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

4,943

 

 

4,672

 

 

4,771

 

$

14,386

 

 

15,012

Securities

 

172

 

 

163

 

 

91

 

 

426

 

 

88

Other interest-earning assets

 

164

 

 

157

 

 

64

 

 

385

 

 

202

Total Interest Income

 

5,279

 

 

4,992

 

 

4,926

 

 

15,197

 

 

15,302

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

643

 

 

347

 

 

294

 

 

1,284

 

 

1,072

Borrowings

 

394

 

 

274

 

 

271

 

 

939

 

 

1,041

Total Interest Expense

 

1,037

 

 

621

 

 

565

 

 

2,223

 

 

2,113

Net Interest Income

 

4,242

 

 

4,371

 

 

4,361

 

 

12,974

 

 

13,189

(Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses

 

-

 

 

(65

)

 

(113

)

 

(178

)

 

590

Net Interest Income after (Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses

 

4,242

 

 

4,436

 

 

4,474

 

 

13,152

 

 

12,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

84

 

 

88

 

 

84

 

 

256

 

 

338

Loan fee income

 

83

 

 

76

 

 

141

 

 

300

 

 

221

Gain on Loan Sales

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

241

 

 

241

 

 

248

Gain on Branch Sale

 

-

 

 

1,782

 

 

-

 

 

1,782

 

 

-

Other

 

99

 

 

97

 

 

38

 

 

234

 

 

48

Total non-interest income

 

266

 

 

2,043

 

 

504

 

 

2,813

 

 

855

Non-interest expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

1,826

 

 

1,839

 

 

1,721

 

 

5,386

 

 

4,838

Occupancy and equipment

 

722

 

 

666

 

 

689

 

 

2,077

 

 

1,807

Data processing service fees

 

345

 

 

262

 

 

260

 

 

867

 

 

625

Marketing

 

(35

)

 

100

 

 

108

 

 

173

 

 

205

Professional fees

 

194

 

 

205

 

 

255

 

 

654

 

 

498

NYS & FDIC Assessments

14

 

 

73

 

 

82

 

 

169

 

 

227

Printing & Office Supplies

 

45

 

 

29

 

 

44

 

 

118

 

 

112

Insurance

 

53

 

 

32

 

 

38

 

 

123

 

 

100

Other

 

217

 

 

280

 

 

275

 

 

772

 

 

844

Total non-interest expense

 

3,381

 

 

3,486

 

 

3,472

 

 

10,339

 

 

9,256

Income prior to tax expense

1,127

 

 

2,993

 

 

1,506

 

 

5,626

 

 

4,198

Income taxes

 

255

 

 

639

 

 

326

 

 

1,220

 

 

912

Net Income

$

872

 

 

2,354

 

 

1,180

 

$

4,406

 

 

3,286


 

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

 

Avg Bal

Interest

Average Yield/ Cost

Avg Bal

Interest

Average Yield/Cost

Avg Bal

Interest

Average Yield/Cost

 

Rolling 3 Mos.

Rolling 3 Mos.

Rolling 3 Mos.

Rolling 3 Mos.

Rolling 3 Mos.

Rolling 3 Mos.

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

456,085

$

4,943

4.33

%

$

423,431

$

4,672

4.41

%

$

439,967

$

5,034

4.58

%

Investment securities

 

33,194

 

172

2.07

%

 

30,733

 

163

2.12

%

 

4,688

 

31

2.64

%

FF sold & interest-bearing deposits

 

27,240

 

114

1.68

%

 

66,337

 

122

0.73

%

 

47,495

 

29

0.24

%

Restricted investment in bank stock

 

1,691

 

50

11.78

%

 

2,512

 

35

5.61

%

 

2,676

 

35

5.22

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

518,209

 

5,279

4.07

%

 

523,014

 

4,992

3.82

%

 

494,826

 

5,129

4.15

%

Non-interest earning assets

 

19,798

 

 

 

22,566

 

 

 

17,595

 

 

Total assets

$

538,007

 

 

$

545,580

 

 

$

512,421

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

$

32,736

$

34

0.41

%

$

33,728

$

34

0.40

%

$

27,577

$

30

0.43

%

Money market accounts

 

6,589

 

3

0.20

%

 

8,539

 

4

0.19

%

 

10,226

 

5

0.19

%

Savings accounts

 

134,132

 

180

0.53

%

 

171,387

 

133

0.31

%

 

179,428

 

143

0.32

%

Certificates of deposit

 

117,679

 

426

1.44

%

 

98,101

 

176

0.72

%

 

71,674

 

117

0.65

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

291,136

 

643

0.88

%

 

311,755

 

347

0.45

%

 

288,905

 

295

0.41

%

Borrowings

 

35,000

 

173

1.96

%

 

15,667

 

53

1.38

%

 

24,624

 

81

1.31

%

Subordinated debenture

 

13,655

 

221

6.42

%

 

13,644

 

221

6.41

%

 

13,613

 

221

6.43

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

339,791

 

1,037

1.21

%

 

341,066

 

621

0.73

%

 

327,142

 

597

0.72

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

140,464

   

 

 

148,869

   

 

 

136,648

   

 

Other liabilities

 

14,803

 

 

 

14,395

 

 

 

11,127

 

 

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

 

155,267

 

 

 

163,264

 

 

 

147,775

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

42,950

 

 

 

41,250

 

 

 

37,504

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

538,007

 

 

$

545,580

 

 

$

512,421

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

4,242

 

 

$

4,371

 

 

$

4,532

 

Average interest rate spread

 

 

2.86

%

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.43

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

3.34

%

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

152.51

%

 

 

153.35

%

 

 

151.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

0.65

%

 

1.73

%

 

0.90

%

 

1.04

%

 

0.95

%

 

Return on Average Equity

 

8.12

%

 

22.83

%

 

11.78

%

 

13.82

%

 

12.98

%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity

 

8.23

%

 

23.15

%

 

11.96

%

 

14.03

%

 

13.18

%

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

60.97

%

 

52.56

%

 

68.27

%

 

62.17

%

 

64.53

%

Yields / Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets

 

4.07

%

 

3.82

%

 

3.95

%

 

4.29

%

 

4.15

%

 

Cost of Funds

 

1.21

%

 

0.73

%

 

0.69

%

 

0.71

%

 

0.72

%

 

Net Interest Margin

 

3.27

%

 

3.34

%

 

3.47

%

 

3.80

%

 

3.63

%

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity / Assets

 

7.68

%

 

7.85

%

 

7.43

%

 

7.61

%

 

7.52

%

 

Tangible Equity / Assets

 

7.59

%

 

7.75

%

 

7.33

%

 

7.51

%

 

7.42

%

 

Tier I leverage ratio (a)

 

10.3

%

 

9.9

%

 

10.0

%

 

9.9

%

 

9.6

%

 

Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)

 

14.7

%

 

15.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.6

%

 

Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)

 

14.7

%

 

15.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.6

%

 

Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)

 

16.0

%

 

17.0

%

 

16.8

%

 

16.7

%

 

16.9

%

Stock Valuation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value

$

6.40

 

$

6.37

 

$

6.04

 

$

5.90

 

$

5.71

 

 

Tangible Book Value

$

6.32

 

$

6.28

 

$

5.96

 

$

5.82

 

$

5.62

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.13

 

$

0.35

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.18

 

 

Shares Outstanding (b)

 

6,666

 

 

6,663

 

 

6,663

 

 

6,648

 

 

6,648

 

Key Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLL / Total Loans

 

1.20

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.33

%

 

Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans

 

0.34

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.43

%

 

Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets

 

0.31

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands

 

 

 



