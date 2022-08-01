U.S. markets closed

ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports a Return on Average Assets and Equity of 1.73% and 22.83%, Respectively, for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022. Tangible Book Value Per Share Increases 5%; Continues Upward Trend

ES Bancshares, Inc.
·14 min read
  • ESBS
ES Bancshares, Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $2.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.


Key Financial Data

 

2Q22 Highlights

Profitability Metrics

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

 

 

Return on average assets (%)

 

1.73%

 

 

0.90%

 

 

0.82%

 

 

• Net Revenues of $6.4 million including $4.4 million of net interest income and $2.0 million of non-interest income

• Net Income of $2.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.35

• Return on average assets of 1.73% and return on average equity of 22.83%. Excluding Newburgh, NY branch sale, gain on sale of $1.8 million and tax effected, return on average assets of 0.94% and average equity of 12.92%

• Average loans decreased 5% year-over-year but increased 4% since prior quarter. Average loans, net of PPP, grew 10% year-over-year and grew 6% since prior quarter.

• Average total deposits growth of 12% year-over-year and 1% quarter over quarter. Adjusting for the Newburgh NY location average total deposits increased 17% year over year and 2% quarter over quarter.

• Newburgh branch transaction included $68 million in deposits and $9.8 million in loans

Return on average common equity (%)

 

22.83%

 

 

11.78%

 

 

11.61%

 

 

Return on tangible common equity (%)

 

23.15%

 

 

11.96%

 

 

11.80%

 

 

Net interest margin (%)

 

3.51%

 

 

3.67%

 

 

3.60%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement (a)

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

 

Net interest income

$4,371

 

$4,361

 

$4,588

 

 

Non-interest income

$2,043

 

$504

 

$209

 

 

Net income

$2,354

 

$1,180

 

$1,232

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.35

 

$0.18

 

$0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet (a)

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

 

Average total loans

$429,730

 

$414,336

 

$452,184

 

 

Average total deposits

$453,644

 

$449,034

 

$405,920

 

 

Book value per common share

$6.37

 

$6.04

 

$5.52

 

 

(a) In thousands except for per share amounts

 


Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “In the second quarter, we attained record net revenue, supported by strong growth in loans and a gain-on-sale related to our Newburgh, NY branch sale. We posted diluted earnings per share of $0.35. Loan growth was robust with locally sourced deals which when annualized equate to more than 10% loan growth, displaying execution of our strategic plan. This quarter our return on tangible common equity was 13.11% excluding the gain-on-sale. Credit quality remains strong, and the Company continues to feel well positioned for the range of possible outcomes given our centralized footprint, capital ratios and our tactful lending strategy.”

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “The Bank continues to focus its resources and expand its footprint in local markets through its full range of products. The locally sourced relationships and traditional loan growth have replaced income earned from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Additionally, we are enthusiastic to announce that the Bank will be undergoing a core conversion in the third quarter which will bring further value to both customers and shareholders.”

Further Phil Guarnieri stated, “We remain focused on long-term shareholder value in the Company’s 18th year of business and are looking forward to the Company’s future.”

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $505 million, a decrease of $11 million, or 2.1%, as compared to total assets of $516 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in assets resulted primarily from the sale of our Newburgh office, which consummated on June 24, 2022, and which included the sale of approximately $68 million of deposits and $9.8 million of loans.

Net loans receivable decreased $4.0 million, or 0.93%, to $418.2 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $422.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in net loans receivable was driven by PPP loan forgiveness and repayment of $21.9million, $9.8 million in loan sales associated with the branch sale, non-PPP loan repayments and payoffs totaling $29.9 million offset by strong non-PPP loan growth of $57.6 million. The allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million on June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, or 1.37 % and 1.38% of total loans, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $35.7 million, or 8.2% to $398.0 million as of June 30, 2022, from $433.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits reflects $68 million of deposits sold in the branch sale offset, in part, by brokered deposits increases of $9.7 million and organic deposit growth of $22.3 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.94%, 15.77%, 15.77% and 17.03%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of June 30, 2022, the return on average common equity and return on tangible common equity was 22.83% and 23.15% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance Overview:

Comparison of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $2.3 million, which reflects an increase of $1.1 million, in comparison to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase quarter over quarter resulted primarily from the branch sale which resulted in $1.8 million income, net of costs and fees of the transaction.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was relatively unchanged at $4.37 million compared to $4.36 million for March 31, 2022. For the three months ending June 30, 2022, PPP income was $239 thousand, a decrease of $198 thousand from $437 thousand collected in the first quarter of 2022.

There was no provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a benefit for loan losses of $113 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $65 thousand. The benefit for the first quarter was attributed to improved asset quality, which resulted in a lower reserve required.

Non-interest income increased $1.5 million, to $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $504 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase resulted primarily from net gain on sale associated with the abovementioned branch sale.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.49 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3.47 million the three months ended March 31, 2022, or an increase of 0.40%. The increase can be attributed to compensation expense netted against reduced professional fees and occupancy and equipment costs.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $3.5 million, which reflects an increase of $1.4 million, in comparison to net income of $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased $75 thousand to $8.73 million, as compared to $8.66 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For six months ending June 30, 2022, PPP income was $676 thousand, a decrease of $478 thousand, from $1.15 million in the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a benefit for loan loss in the amount of $178 thousand, as compared to a provision for loan loss of $510 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The benefit for the first six months of 2022 was attributed to improved asset quality, which resulted in a lower reserve required along with the Bank being in a net recovery position.

Non-interest income increased $2.2 million, to $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $377 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase is attributed to a net gain on sale on the branch of $1.8 million and loan sales that totaled $241 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 18%, to $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increased expense is attributed to increased compensation and benefits expense, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expense.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our administrative headquarters in Staten Island, New York, and other administrative offices throughout the state along with business derived from our five Banking Center locations and two loan production offices. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Philip Guarnieri, CEO
(845) 451-7800


ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,221

 

$

59,078

 

Securities

 

33,258

 

 

11,192

 

Loans receivable, net:

 

 

 

 

Real estate mortgage loans

 

400,502

 

 

378,126

 

Commercial and Lines of Credit

 

16,725

 

 

41,879

 

Construction Loans

 

600

 

 

560

 

Home Equity and Consumer Loans

 

2,983

 

 

5,187

 

Deferred fee (income) cost

 

3,269

 

 

2,353

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(5,756

)

 

(5,869

)

Total loans receivable, net

 

418,323

 

 

422,236

 

Investment in restricted stock, at cost

 

3,433

 

 

2,502

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

5,628

 

 

6,427

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,685

 

 

1,827

 

Goodwill

 

581

 

 

581

 

Repossessed assets

 

235

 

 

-

 

Bank Owned Life Insurance

 

5,134

 

 

5,067

 

Other Assets

 

9,219

 

 

6,781

 

Total Assets

$

504,717

 

$

515,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

131,481

 

 

149,769

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

246,827

 

 

273,876

 

Brokered Deposits

 

19,727

 

 

10,040

 

Total Deposits

 

398,035

 

 

433,685

 

Bond Issue

 

14,104

 

 

12,136

 

Borrowed Money

 

49,000

 

 

29,169

 

Other Liabilities

 

1,125

 

 

1,454

 

Total Liabilities

 

462,264

 

 

476,444

 

Stockholders' equity

 

42,453

 

 

39,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

504,717

 

$

515,691

 



 

 

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

6/30/2021

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

4,672

 

$

4,771

 

$

9,443

 

$

9,978

Securities

 

163

 

 

91

 

 

254

 

 

57

Other interest-earning assets

 

157

 

 

64

 

 

221

 

 

137

Total Interest Income

 

4,992

 

 

4,926

 

 

9,918

 

 

10,172

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

347

 

 

294

 

 

641

 

 

776

Borrowings

 

274

 

 

271

 

 

545

 

 

739

Total Interest Expense

 

621

 

 

565

 

 

1,186

 

 

1,515

Net Interest Income

 

4,371

 

 

4,361

 

 

8,732

 

 

8,657

(Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses

 

(65

)

 

(113

)

 

(178

)

 

510

Net Interest Income after

4,436

 

 

4,474

 

 

8,910

 

 

8,147

(Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses

 

 

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit account service charges

 

88

 

 

84

 

 

172

 

 

222

Loan fee income

 

76

 

 

141

 

 

217

 

 

145

Gain on Loan Sales

 

-

 

 

241

 

 

241

 

 

-

Gain on Branch Sale

 

1,782

 

 

-

 

 

1,782

 

 

-

Other

 

97

 

 

38

 

 

135

 

 

10

Total non-interest income

 

2,043

 

 

504

 

 

2,547

 

 

377

Non-interest expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

1,839

 

 

1,721

 

 

3,560

 

 

3,033

Occupancy and equipment

 

666

 

 

689

 

 

1,355

 

 

1,187

Data processing service fees

 

262

 

 

260

 

 

522

 

 

459

Marketing

 

100

 

 

108

 

 

208

 

 

131

Professional fees

 

205

 

 

255

 

 

460

 

 

269

NYS Banking & FDIC Assessments

73

 

 

82

 

 

155

 

 

154

Printing & Office Supplies

 

29

 

 

44

 

 

73

 

 

75

Insurance

 

32

 

 

38

 

 

70

 

 

63

Other

 

280

 

 

275

 

 

555

 

 

510

Total non-interest expense

 

3,486

 

 

3,472

 

 

6,958

 

 

5,881

Income prior to tax expense

2,993

 

 

1,506

 

 

4,499

 

 

2,643

Income taxes

 

639

 

 

326

 

 

965

 

 

574

Net Income

$

2,354

 

$

1,180

 

$

3,534

 

$

2,069



Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

1.73

%

 

0.90

%

 

1.04

%

 

0.95

%

 

0.82

%

 

Return on Average Equity

 

22.83

%

 

11.78

%

 

13.82

%

 

12.98

%

 

11.61

%

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

52.56

%

 

68.27

%

 

62.17

%

 

64.53

%

 

63.84

%

Yields / Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets

 

3.82

%

 

3.95

%

 

4.29

%

 

4.15

%

 

3.99

%

 

Average Cost of Funds

 

0.34

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.33

%

 

0.44

%

 

Net Interest Margin

 

3.51

%

 

3.67

%

 

4.01

%

 

3.84

%

 

3.60

%

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity / Assets

 

7.85

%

 

7.43

%

 

7.61

%

 

7.52

%

 

7.11

%

 

Tangible Equity / Assets

 

7.75

%

 

7.33

%

 

7.51

%

 

7.42

%

 

7.00

%

 

Tier I leverage ratio(a)

 

9.9

%

 

10.0

%

 

9.9

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.6

%

 

Common equity Tier I capital ratio(a)

 

15.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.6

%

 

15.7

%

 

Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio(a)

 

15.8

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.5

%

 

15.6

%

 

15.7

%

 

Total Risk-based capital ratio(a)

 

17.0

%

 

16.8

%

 

16.7

%

 

16.9

%

 

16.9

%

Stock Valuation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value

$

6.37

 

$

6.04

 

$

5.90

 

$

5.71

 

$

5.52

 

 

Tangible Book Value

$

6.28

 

$

5.96

 

$

5.82

 

$

5.62

 

$

5.44

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.35

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.16

 

 

Shares Outstanding(b)

 

6,663

 

 

6,663

 

 

6,648

 

 

6,648

 

 

6,648

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLL / Total Loans

 

1.37

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.33

%

 

1.27

%

 

Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans

 

0.38

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.43

%

 

0.39

%

 

Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets

 

0.37

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)   Ratios at the Bank level (b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands


