ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ES Ceramics Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM25m ÷ (RM327m - RM102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Building industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from ES Ceramics Technology Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 363% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 31% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that ES Ceramics Technology Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 207% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

ES Ceramics Technology Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ES Ceramics Technology Berhad that you might be interested in.

