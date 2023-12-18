ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's (KLSE:ESCERAM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

For example, consider that ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's Growth Trending?

ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 57%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 178% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 15% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of ES Ceramics Technology Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

