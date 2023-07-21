ES Group (Holdings) Limited (Catalist:5RC) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 37% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

ES Group (Holdings) Limited (Catalist:5RC) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 37% share price drop in the last month. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 39% in that time.

Even after such a large drop in price, ES Group (Holdings) may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -1.9x, since almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 21x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for ES Group (Holdings) as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is ES Group (Holdings)'s Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ES Group (Holdings) would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 3.8% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why ES Group (Holdings) is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From ES Group (Holdings)'s P/E?

Having almost fallen off a cliff, ES Group (Holdings)'s share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that ES Group (Holdings) maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware ES Group (Holdings) is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than ES Group (Holdings). If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

