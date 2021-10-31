U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,450.62
    -1,158.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

ESA signs contract with Danish Aerospace Company A/S for an extra E4D

Danish Aerospace Company A/S
·4 min read

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, October 31st, 2021

Company Announcement no. 31 - 31-10-2021

ESA signs contract with Danish Aerospace Company A/S for an extra E4D

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) has now signed the contract with ESA for an additional E4D model and more spares. This happened after formally being requested to make an offer for yet another flight model of the company’s future E4D-multifunction exercise equipment back in June of this year. (DAC Company Announcement no. 27).

This contract now ensures ESA and NASA will have a full spare flight model available on ground when the equipment will be launched and become part of the standard complement of exercise equipment for the astronauts on the International Space Station ISS.

  • DAC is now contracted to develop two flight- and three ground models of the new multifunction/crosstrainer equipment for astronauts for the European Space Agency (ESA) called E4D - Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Device.

  • The E4D equipment combines cycling, rowing, rope pulling and 30+ other weightlifting exercises in one machinery, which gives the astronauts a full body workout and a broader exercise flexibility in their daily training in space.

  • E4D was initially supposed to be used as a technological demonstration model on ISS and thereby be a precursor for the subsequent versions to be used later, on the Moons Space Station - Lunar Gateway and manned expeditions to Mars.

  • NASA has recently expressed a wish to also use the equipment operationally, e.g., for a full operational exercise equipment for all non-Russian astronauts on ISS. This means there is a need for an additional flight model, which can be held as a spare, should parts on the existing flight model need servicing or replacing.

  • NASA and ESA will test and use E4D on ISS. The first flight model of E4D is expected to be launched in 2023 for initial testing before entering full operational service.

  • The new supplemental contract value is MEUR 1,15 or approx. MDKK 8,55, with a small option for additional services of KEUR 50.

  • As previously announced, this contract is not expected to affect the company’s previously announced expectations for 2021, as the additional model’s delivery is targeted for 2023.

“It is great for DAC to finally have the signatures for this additional E4D flight model for ESA. We have been looking forward to this for some time and are happy to once again be acknowledged for the innovative work we do. Further, we see this as a confirmation of the long and strong collaboration we have with both ESA and NASA. This will help to ensure a good foundation for DAC in the coming years,” says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO. “We look forward to seeing what other opportunities E4D and our other products will bring DAC. Human Spaceflight is right now in a fascinating time, with numerous new Space Station projects being announced and under development.

Additional information

Danish Aerospace Company A/S has developed the prototype of the new advanced exercise equipment called E4D (Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Devices) under contract with ESA.
NASA and ESA’s EEDD-panel, (Exploration Exercise Device Downselect), evaluated DAC’s E4D multipurpose equipment in the fall of 2019. It was compared to another US equipment in order to recommend which one NASA and ESA should continue to work on for future human travels to the Moon and beyond.
The prototype was tested for 7 weeks at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Among the 25 test subjects were 14 experienced astronauts from NASA, ESA and the Japanese Space organization JAXA. In total, 11 male and 3 female astronauts, all of which had previously flown in space and used existing exercise equipment on the International Space Station ISS, tested E4D. They represented one third of all active and available NASA astronauts.
The EEDD-panel, which consisted of 7 experts from NASA and 3 from ESA, unanimously recommended E4D as the equipment to explore further for Artemis, Lunar Gateway and manned Mars-missions.
The new exercise equipment is based upon DAC’s more than 30 years of experience with space ergometers and respiratory measuring equipment for human spaceflight.

This company announcement contains inside information.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen
Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
DK-2500 Valby
Tlf.: +45 33 45 10 00
www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Berry Global Group's (NYSE:BERY) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Arista Networks, Inc. ( NYSE:ANET ) by projecting its...

  • Aramco’s Dividend Yield Looking Less Attractive as Oil Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsInvestors buying Aramco shares in the hope that surging crude prices will encourage the company to follow other oil majors by boosting payouts are being disappointed.While Dahran, Saudi Arabia-based Aram

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • NASA delays SpaceX Crew-3 launch to November 3rd

    NASA has pushed the launch of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to November 3rd due to weather.

  • SpaceX readies Crew Dragon for Halloween launch

    Four astronauts are set for launch to the space station, replacing four who return to Earth next week.

  • Scientists Get Nobel Prize for Explaining Ancient Women’s Medical Cure

    JONATHAN NACKSTRANDThis year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins involved could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of

  • Solar Flare Prompts Geomagnetic Storm Watch

    A “significant” solar flare, or Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) exploded from the sun on October 28, NASA reported, prompting the agency to issue a “strong geomagnetic storm watch” for October 30.Footage captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the flare, classified as an “X1-class flare.”“X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc,” NASA said.As a result of the flare, auroras may be visible in Iowa, Oregon, and Pennsylvania over the weekend, the NOAA said. Credit: NASA SDO via Storyful

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna to supply 56.5 mln more doses of its COVID-19 shot to vaccine alliance GAVI

    Moderna Inc on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine maker said the doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 to GAVI, which co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world. The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, has delivered some 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 140 low- and middle-income countries, but several countries run the risk of failing to meet WHO's target of 40% vaccination coverage by year-end.

  • What else has been unearthed along the HS2 route?

    HS2 has caused no end of controversy since the project was first announced in 2012. Homeowners, businesses, and environmentalists have all expressed their opposition. But there’s one consequence of the high-speed rail venture that has proved far less controversial: the fascinating discovery of hundreds of archaeological treasures.

  • Peering at the edge of the universe

    NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?

  • COVID: 'Slowly' increasing numbers of Delta 'AY4.2' variant investigated by health bosses

    The “Delta plus” variant could be more transmissible than the original Delta strain of coronavirus.

  • Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents

    Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers analyzed pollen content and the chemical composition of soils to help document environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home, which is now a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site. The researchers reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought.

  • Let Them Eat Dirt

    Allergies, obesity, asthma, diabetes, auto-immune and intestinal disorders are all on the rise, with the incidence of some diseases doubling every ten years. New research points to changes in the ecosystem of microbes that live on and inside every one of us -- our microbiomes – as a major cause. But how could one’s gut microbes increase the odds of developing conditions as radically different as asthma and diabetes? Hosted by Good Morning America’s Becky Worley, and based on the book of the same

  • Scientists pinpoint exactly how Alzheimer’s grows in the brain after breakthrough study

    Scientists finally understand exactly how Alzheimer’s disease progresses, thanks to a breakthrough by researchers at the University of Cambridge.

  • Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend

    This Oct. 5, 2015, file photo shows the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, over the Norwegian town of Harstad. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) This isn't a trick. The sun is about to treat skywatchers to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights this weekend, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora so far in 2021. A major X-class solar flare erupted on the sun on Thursday, hurling charged particles into space toward the Earth. This event is known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), and

  • Former SpaceX engineers founded a company to build ‘climate-friendly, cost-effective’ portable nuclear reactors

    Q&A with Radiant CEO Doug Bernauer: 'We are innovating in an industry not accustomed to innovation.'

  • Another Space Stock Is Getting Ready to Launch. What to Know.

    Terran Orbital, a small satellite company backed by Lockheed Martin, has agreed to merge with SPAC Tailwind Two. The deal values Terran at about $1.8 billion.

  • “Bad For Humans”: The World Is On Track To Warm 3 Degrees Celsius This Century

    Our current coastlines gone. Bangkok under water. Massive fish declines. More droughts, down pours, and heat waves.View Entire Post ›

  • Crew Dragon flight to space station delayed

    Launch was reset for early Wednesday due to rough seas in the crew's abort landing zone.