ESAB Corporation Just Beat EPS By 5.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$680m arriving 2.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.07, 5.1% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from eight analysts covering ESAB is for revenues of US$2.62b in 2023. This implies a discernible 2.7% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.0% to US$3.60. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.58 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.6% to US$77.75despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of ESAB's earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ESAB at US$91.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$61.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.4% annualised decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.9% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.4% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - ESAB is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that ESAB's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for ESAB going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ESAB that you should be aware of.

