Is ESAB Corporation's (NYSE:ESAB) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ESAB's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ESAB is:

15% = US$224m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ESAB's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, ESAB seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to ESAB's moderate 6.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared ESAB's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.0% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ESAB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is ESAB Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ESAB's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 4.5% (implying that it retains 95% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

While ESAB has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 5.3% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, ESAB's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 17% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with ESAB's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

