ESAB Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; PROG Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESAB Corp. (NYSE: ESAB) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, April 5. Effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 6, S&P MidCap 400 constituent PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) will replace Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASD: FRGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Colfax Corp. (NYSE: CFX) is spinning off ESAB in a transaction expected to be completed on April 5. Post spin-off, Colfax will be renamed Enovis Corp. (NYSE: ENOV) and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. PROG Holdings is more representative of the small-cap market space and Fiesta Restaurant Group is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 5, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ESAB

ESAB

Industrials

April 6, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PROG Holdings

PRG

Financials

April 6, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PROG Holdings

PRG

Financials

April 6, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Fiesta Restaurant Group

FRGI

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esab-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-prog-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301514356.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

