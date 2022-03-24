U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Esam Ghanem Joins Mobia as Vice President, Wireless Division

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator, welcomes Esam Ghanem as Vice President, Wireless Division. Working with clients as a trusted technical partner, Ghanem will focus on establishing and growing the wireless division at MOBIA. In this capacity, he will support the company's evolution, expanding its capabilities in building and supporting 5G networks.

Esam, MOBIA VP of Wireless (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)
Esam, MOBIA VP of Wireless (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)

With 25 years of experience in the wireless industry—most recently as the Vice President of Engineering at Xplornet Communications—Ghanem brings extensive expertise as a senior technology and strategy leader. Having started his career in 2G engineering and led teams for 3G, 4G, and 5G network technology planning and engineering, Ghanem possesses a unique combination of business, technical, and regulatory knowledge of the wireless industry. "I'm thrilled to join the team at MOBIA," said Ghanem. "The company's customer-centred approach aligns with my passion for connecting people in a connected world. In joining MOBIA, I have the opportunity to put my expertise in engineering end-to-end networks using Radio Access Network (RAN), cloud-based solutions, and Core and Edge computing to work for our clients."

MOBIA's growth trajectory, strong leadership team, and its culture of inclusivity and respect all played a role in Ghanem's decision to join the team. "Even before I joined MOBIA, I was impressed with the culture CEO, Rob Lane, and President, Mike Reeves, were fostering," said Ghanem. "Learning that they each take the time to greet new hires weekly, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of this team where everyone is treated like family. I can't wait to support the growth and success of this admirable team by enabling our customers to plan, design, build, implement, operate, and support next-generation wireless networks."

"We are excited to welcome Esam to MOBIA," said Michael Reeves, President. "Esam is seasoned technical professional with a wealth of experience in establishing and supporting wireless networks. Equally important, his approach to leadership embodies the culture we've worked hard to foster at MOBIA."

ABOUT MOBIA
MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, helps businesses foster connection and realize their full potential through digital transformation. Focused around five key-areas -- Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services – MOBIA partners with clients to operationalize new technologies and processes, driving business agility and efficiency – and truly transforming the way they work. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io.

MOBIA logo (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)
MOBIA logo (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c6583.html

