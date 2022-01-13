U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,718.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,199.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,895.75
    +8.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    -0.50 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3330
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,747.97
    +542.79 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.54
    +32.21 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.96
    +2.24 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

ESAOTE SIGNS UP TO THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT AND CONSOLIDATES ITS MODEL FOR SUSTAINABILITY BY MEANS OF INNOVATION AND PEOPLE

·2 min read

Human rights, employment, the environment and the fight against corruption are the pillars behind the 2030 Agenda and Esaote's commitment to positioning its business within the multidisciplinary One Health approach.

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of Esaote, a leading Italian company in the biomedical sector - in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and information technology for healthcare - has decided to sign up to the United Nations Global Compact.

Franco Fontana, CEO Esaote (PRNewsfoto/Esaote)
Franco Fontana, CEO Esaote (PRNewsfoto/Esaote)

The United Nations Global Compact is the biggest global initiative dedicated to corporate citizenship and sustainability, created to encourage companies around the world to adopt a voluntary code with sustainable policies, to align their strategies with the universal principles on human rights, employment, environmental sustainability and the fight against corruption. The intention is to take action to promote the objectives of the United Nations, including the Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda SDGs).

"For Esaote, the health of humans, animals and the ecosystem have always been inextricably linked. The decision to sign up to the Global Compact is in line with the ongoing transformative innovation strategy, the aim of which is to make our contribution effective and measurable using ESG metrics, in the areas of greatest impact for us" stated Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote S.p.A. "Promoting a culture of sustainability, enhancing human capital, ensuring health and safety in the workplace, increasing people's well-being, reducing environmental impact, investing in research and development for a sustainable, resilient and durable ecosystem: these are the pillars of the strategy Esaote is implementing for its development, which goes hand in hand with the multidisciplinary One Health approach aimed at reducing risks to health".

A long-term strategy, on a journey that also includes the drafting of a sustainability report, the dissemination of socio-economic, ethical and environmental standards to suppliers and subsidiaries, the analysis and verification of value creation in the supply chain, all the way to the training of employees and business partners to ensure that an appropriate culture of ethics is in place.

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,180 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724324/Esaote_Franco_Fontana.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653938/esaote_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Esaote S.p.A.)
(PRNewsfoto/Esaote S.p.A.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esaote-signs-up-to-the-united-nations-global-compact-and-consolidates-its-model-for-sustainability-by-means-of-innovation-and-people-301458680.html

SOURCE Esaote

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c7632.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron

    President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government's efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals across the country. The new deployments will be on top of other federal medical personnel who have already been sent to states to help with acute shortages.

  • Russia warns of Cuba, Venezuela deployment if tensions mount

    A senior Russian diplomat warned on Thursday that a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela can’t be excluded if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks in Geneva, said in remarks televised Thursday that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could put its military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela. The negotiations in Geneva and Wednesday’s NATO-Russia meeting in Vienna failed to narrow the gap on Moscow’s security demands amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.

  • Nevada candidate seeks Trump's favor with Florida TV spot

    In a campaign ad, Nevada gubernatorial candidate Michele Fiore steps out of a Ford F-150 with a handgun holstered on her hip and tells viewers she was one of the first elected officials to endorse Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 election. “You better believe I was attacked for it,” Fiore says, affirming her commitment to the former president as a country rock-style guitar riff plays in the background. In addition to purchasing ads in Nevada media markets like her competitors, Fiore is investing campaign funds to air her 60-second segment in Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president spends winters at his Mar-a-Lago club.

  • Your boss wants you back in the office despite COVID. Here's why

    Employers delay office return dates. Some employees say they don't ever want to work in an office again.

  • Community Calendar

    Community Calendar for all of the latest happenings in York County.

  • Regions' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Three-Year Historical Walk

    Celebrating milestones and looking to the future.

  • Zimbabwe says China to donate 10 million doses of COVID vaccine in 2022

    Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that China would be donating another 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine over the course of 2022. Zimbabwe, like most African countries, is struggling with low rates of vaccination, due to availability issues and also to vaccine hesitancy or public apathy. The country has so far fully vaccinated just over a fifth of its population of 15 million people, mostly using vaccines either purchased from or donated by China.

  • Reread 'Costs of Growth and Change in Nashville' series

    The original 12 parts of the award-winning Costs of Growth and Change in Nashville series were published in 2017.

  • Here's what is closed or postponed (for now) due to COVID-19 or lack of staffing around Greater Cincinnati

    Not sure what's open or what's closed and for how long? Here's what we know about restaurants, business and other spaces around Greater Cincinnati.

  • Replay: 'Champion of Service' virtual event honors Muhammad Ali for his 80th birthday

    PBS Books, USA TODAY and the Ali Center present "Champion of Service: Celebrating Muhammad Ali," ahead of the boxer's 80th birthday. How to watch.

  • Burr Oak's King named runner-up at Farm Bureau annual meeting

    King will take home a new Case IH Farmall 50A tractor as a prize for his accomplishment

  • UPS Executive Laura Lane Joins CDC Foundation Board of Directors

    UPS Executive Laura Lane Joins CDC Foundation Board of DirectorsPR NewswireATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer at UPS, has been elected to a five-year term on the board of directors of the CDC Foundation.

  • 🌱 Adoption Fees Waived + COVID Precautions + SD Theaters Open?

    The quickest way to get caught up on the most important things happening today in San Diego.

  • OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Three Rising Nonprofits

    OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Three Rising NonprofitsPR NewswireINDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the recipients of their inaugural Corporate Grants Program, committed to expanding access to technology to help emerging nonprofits accelerate their fundraising and mission.

  • Kids Pottery Day at WHMS set for Jan. 22

    West Holmes Middle School will host a Kids Pottery Day on Saturday, Jan. 22, to benefit OneEighty.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • NRF Convention Goes In-person Again With Signs of Retail Health

    NRF's CEO Matt Shay says supply chain issues won't fully resolve until after this year and believes this Friday's government report on December retail sales will be very positive.

  • DoorDash stock could thrive amid broader recovery but Lyft faces a tough winter, says analyst

    DoorDash Inc. could be a lasting beneficiary of trends that emerged during the pandemic even as in-person activity rebounds.

  • Lennar Increases Annual Dividend by 50%

    Executive Chairman Stuart Miller cited the company's confidence in its operating platform and resulting cash flow.