esaSolar Announces New Brand and Launches Development Platform for C&I, Community Solar, and Utility Scale

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The esaSolar (ESA) brand is getting a new look as the company formally launches a platform supporting enterprise companies and utilities in accelerating clean energy adoption.  For over 10 years, ESA has been an industry leader in developing commercial solar and solar farm projects. Now, the company is repositioning the brand as a trusted solar development platform on a national scale.

ESA Solar Energy Rebrand Announcement September 2022
ESA Solar Energy Rebrand Announcement September 2022

The announcement includes a sleek new website and a fresh new logo, which represents the company's focus on developing simple pathways towards clean energy adoption. While residential solar remains a core aspect of the growth for the industry, ESA is shifting focus to aggressively invest resources in delivering solutions to the C&I, community solar, and grid scale market.

"This rebrand represents a major milestone for our company, as we shift our core focus to decarbonizing the electric grid through utility scale and distributed energy solar projects," said Lindsay Latre, Chief Executive Officer of ESA. "Our most important stakeholders are the landowners who host our solar farms. The story of developing and actualizing these massive projects is a fundamental aspect of our refreshed brand."

Amidst the momentum of the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, ESA has been growing their local team of developers, engineers, and project managers to meet the demand of a rapidly expanding customer base in 18 core markets nationwide. In the past year alone, the company has grown headcount by 250%, and entered 6 new markets growing a pipeline of over 4 GW of distributed and utility scale projects.

With more than 15% of the United States' CO2e emissions originating from commercial buildings, ESA is dedicated to being a keystone partner in decarbonizing national real estate portfolios. By leveraging cutting edge geospatial technology, ESA is supporting C&I customers in calculating their carbon footprint and creating actionable pathways to implementing onsite solar generation or subscribing to purchase energy from offsite solar farms.

"After years of working with national clients, large and small, we have seen the growing demand for a more comprehensive approach to solar procurement and implementation. As a leading solar development platform, we are uniquely positioned to provide customers with a variety of options from on-site generation to rooftop leases, and virtual power purchase agreements," said Morgan Brawner, Vice President of Distributed Energy for ESA.

The refreshed ESA brand and website will continue to be transitioned over the coming weeks, as well several announcements regarding new projects. Visit the new website at esa-solar.com.

ESA Solar Energy Logo 2022
ESA Solar Energy Logo 2022
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esasolar-announces-new-brand-and-launches-development-platform-for-ci-community-solar-and-utility-scale-301633083.html

SOURCE ESA Solar Energy

