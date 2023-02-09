U.S. markets closed

Escalade Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call Date

·4 min read

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA, or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Escalade, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ESCALADE, INC.)
Escalade, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ESCALADE, INC.)

A conference call will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Escalade's website at www.escaladeinc.com.  To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:          

877-407-0792

International Live:       

201-689-8263

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through March 8, 2023:

Domestic Replay:       

844-512-2921

International Replay: 

412-317-6671

Conference ID:             

13735952

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide.  For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade's financial condition and results of operations; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade's ability to control costs; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market and/or inclusion in market indices, such as the Russell 2000; Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Patrick Griffin
Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
812-467-1358



 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalade-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-date-301742589.html

SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated

