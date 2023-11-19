Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Escalade:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$18m ÷ (US$283m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Escalade has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Leisure industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Escalade's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Escalade.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Escalade Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Escalade doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 7.4%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Escalade's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Escalade because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 110% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Escalade that we think you should be aware of.

