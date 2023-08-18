Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:ESCA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 5th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Escalade's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 98% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 41%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 47.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 71% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Escalade Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Escalade's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Escalade's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Escalade has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

