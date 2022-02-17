U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Escalade Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

·10 min read
In this article:
  • ESCA

Highlights

- Revenue of $73.4 million vs. $74.8 million in Q4 2020 and $47.0 million in Q4 2019

- Gross margin declined 170 basis points to 22.2% vs. 23.9% in Q4 2020

- Operating income of $6.4 million vs. $6.9 million in Q4 2020 and $3.5 million in Q4 2019

- Quarterly Diluted EPS of $0.36 per share vs. $0.36 in Q4 2020 and $0.18 in Q4 2019

- Full year Diluted EPS of $1.76 per share vs. $1.82 in 2020 and $0.50 in 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) – today announced its fourth quarter results for 2021, ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $73.4 million, a decrease of 1.8% over prior year. Quarterly diluted earnings per share were $0.36, which is flat vs. Q4 2020, and an increase of 100% vs. Q4 2019.

Escalade, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ESCALADE, INC.)
Escalade, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ESCALADE, INC.)

Three Year Quarterly Comparison


Three Months Ended

All Amounts in Thousands

December
25, 2021


December
26, 2020


December
28, 2019







Net sales

$73,444


$74,767


$47,044

Cost of products sold

57,127


56,911


36,159

Gross Profit

16,317


17,856


10,885


22.2%


23.9%


23.1%







Operating Income

6,409


6,921


3,511







Net Income

4,871


5,087


2,575







Diluted earnings per share

$0.36


$0.36


$0.18







Average Shares Outstanding

13,611


14,176


14,288

"Our fourth quarter sales decline of 1.8% reflects supply chain challenges rather than a softening of demand for our portfolio of brands." said Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. "Demand was particularly strong in archery and pickleball driven by category growth and market share gains. Indoor game sales were hampered by a shortage of timely supply. Once again, higher supply chain, raw material, and inventory carrying costs squeezed gross margins. While net income declined 4.2%, EPS was flat due to a lower share base."

"For the full year, sales increased 14.6% vs. 2020 and 73.7% vs. 2019. Net income declined 5.9% vs. 2020 and increased 236.2% vs. 2019," continued Glazer. "Diluted EPS for the year was $1.76 vs. $1.82, a decline of 3.3%. Given the extraordinary challenges with the supply chain, inflation, and labor shortages, our teams did an outstanding job delivering fun and innovative products to our retail partners and consumers. While we expect continued cost pressures and challenging supply chain conditions in the foreseeable future, we continue to invest and innovate for the long term. Our recent acquisition of Brunswick Billiards® is the latest example of our strategy to invest in leading brands that complement and enhance our existing businesses. We expect Brunswick Billiards® to be accretive to earnings in the latter half of 2022."

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $73.4 million compared to net sales of $74.8 million for the same quarter in 2020, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.8%.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 22.2%, compared to 23.9% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.3 million compared to gross profit of $17.9 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $9.5 million for the quarter compared to $10.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $1.0 million or 10.3%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 12.9% from 14.1% reported for the same period prior year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million compared to operating income of $6.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.9 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on March 14, 2022 and disbursed on March 21, 2022.

Full Year Results

Full year net sales for 2021 were $313.6 million compared to $273.6 million in 2020, an increase of $40.0 million, or 14.6%.

Gross margin for full year 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 27.3%. Margins were unfavorably impacted by raw material costs, currency exchange rates, inventory handling costs, and higher transportation costs. Gross profit for 2021 was $77.1 million compared to gross profit of $74.8 million in 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.1%.

SG&A expenses for full year 2021 were $43.4 million compared to $40.3 million in 2020, an increase of $3.1 million, or 7.6%. As a percent of sales, SG&A decreased to 13.8% from 14.7% in 2020.

Operating income for full year 2021 was $31.9 million compared to $33.0 million in 2020, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.4%.

Full year net income for 2021 was $24.4 million, or $1.76 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for 2020.

ABOUT ESCALADE, INC
Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; American Heritage Billiards®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade's financial condition and results of operations; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade's ability to control costs; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market and/or inclusion in market indices such as the Russell 2000; Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data

December
25, 2021


December
26, 2020


December
25, 2021


December
26, 2020









Net sales

$73,444


$74,767


$313,612


$273,649









Costs and Expenses








Cost of products sold

57,127


56,911


236,482


198,822

Selling, administrative and general expenses

9,479


10,563


43,367


40,315

Amortization

429


372


1,867


1,480









Operating Income

6,409


6,921


31,896


33,032









Other Income (Expense)








Interest expense

(475)


(102)


(1,510)


(250)

Other income

39


32


163


140









Income Before Income Taxes

5,973


6,851


30,549


32,922









Provision for Income Taxes

1,102


1,764


6,144


6,988









Net Income

$4,871


$5,087


$24,405


$25,934









Earnings Per Share Data:








Basic earnings per share

$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 1.78


$ 1.84

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 1.76


$ 1.82









Dividends declared

$ 0.14


$ 0.14


$ 0.56


$ 0.53









Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)


All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information


December 25,

2021


December 26,

2020






ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$4,374


$ 3,505

Receivables, less allowances of $457 and $896; respectively


65,991


65,280

Inventories


92,382


72,488

Prepaid expenses


7,569


4,068

Prepaid income tax


739


57

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


171,055


145,398






Property, plant and equipment, net


24,936


18,232

Operating lease right-of-use assets


2,210


1,608

Intangible assets


20,778


22,645

Goodwill


32,695


32,695

Other assets


124


127

TOTAL ASSETS


$251,798


$220,705






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt


$ 7,143


$ -

Trade accounts payable


15,847


20,947

Accrued liabilities


24,385


24,271

Current operating lease liabilities


818


854

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


48,193


46,072






Long-term debt


50,396


30,073

Deferred income tax liability


4,759


4,193

Operating lease liabilities


1,387


763

Other liabilities


448


448

TOTAL LIABILITIES


105,183


81,549






Commitments and contingencies




--






Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock





Authorized: 1,000,000 shares, no par value, none issued





Common stock





Authorized: 30,000,000 shares, no par value





Issued and outstanding: 2021 —13,493,332 shares, 2020 —13,919,380 shares


13,493


13,919

Retained earnings


133,122


125,237

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


146,615


139,156

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$251,798


$220,705

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalade-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301484509.html

SOURCE Escalade, Inc.

