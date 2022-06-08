U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.25
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,659.75
    -51.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.63
    +0.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0520
    +0.4360 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,946.48
    +318.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.77
    +9.13 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,208.92
    +264.97 (+0.95%)
     

Escalating Adoption of High-Quality Polyurethane Coating and Adhesives, to Fuel Market Growth, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Polyurethane Demand from Building & Construction Industry Likely to Fuel Demand for Polyurethane Market and Reach US$ 162.3 Billion by 2032; Fact.MR Research

United States, Rockville MD, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent published report by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polyurethane market is anticipated to hold valuation of USD 83.1 Billion in 2022, and expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 to exceed the valuation of USD 162.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

The polyurethane market had registered a yearly growth of 5.0% during 2017-2021. Fact.MR anticipates noteworthy potential in the market, due to the rising adoption of high-quality PU coatings and adhesives.

For Critical Insights on Polyurethane Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7359

Polyurethane adhesives are not only flexible and durable but also have better bonding and good impact resistance. They are used in vehicle interiors to seal fuel tanks, bond windshields and other applications. The escalating demand for adhesives in different end-use industries is expected to be one major factor supporting market growth.

In addition to this, polyurethane coatings protect substrates from corrosion, abrasion, and weathering. As these coatings adhere to the base material, its application in multiple end-use industries of automotive, furniture, construction etc. is rising, thereby fueling market growth in coming years.

What Can Hamper Sales Growth of Polyurethane Suppliers?        

“Presence of Substitutes to Hamper Progress of Polyurethane Manufacturers”

Polyurethane is used in several end-use industries for different applications. However, the presence of substitutes for polyurethane is likely to hamper market growth to some extent over the coming years.

For instance, there is a rising trend of using linseed oil instead of toxic products to treat wood in the furniture industry. In marine applications as well, there is rising usage of polysiloxane coatings based on isocyanates instead of polyurethane coatings, because of their weathering properties and suitable durability, making them a strong substitute for polyurethane coatings.

As such, these issues are likely to confine market growth by 0.5X during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

To learn more about Polyurethane Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7359

Key Segments Covered in the Polyurethane Industry Survey

  • Polyurethane Market by Product Type :

    • Rigid Foam

    • Flexible Foam

    • Coating

    • Elastomers

    • Adhesives and Sealants

    • Other Product Types

  • Polyurethane Market by Application :

    • Construction

    • Furniture & Interior

    • Automotive

    • Electronics and Appliances

    • Packaging

    • Footwear

    • Other Applications

  • Polyurethane Market by Region :

    • North America Polyurethane Market

    • Latin America Polyurethane Market

    • Europe Polyurethane Market

    • East Asia Polyurethane Market

    • South Asia & Oceania Polyurethane Market

    • MEA Polyurethane Market

Development of Polyurethane Market

Key players in polyurethane market are focusing on enhancing their brand presence in the market by making appropriate use of promotional strategies in order to promote their product and enhance their consumer base. Many promotional advertising strategies such as product launch, partnerships, collaborations, capacity expansion etc. are being undertaken by them to improve brand presence and generate additional revenue in coming future years

Leaders in the polyurethane market are focusing on capturing prominent market share by making use of robust distribution network and integrating their sales channel, which has enabled them to generate consistency in demand over the years.

Get Customization on Polyurethane Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7359

Key players in the Polyurethane Market

  • Covestro AG

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co. Ltd.

  • Foamcraft Inc.

  • Lanxess

  • Eurofoam Group

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • Future Foam, Inc.

  • Armacell

  • Saint Gobain S.A

Key Takeaways from Polyurethane Market Study

  • The global polyurethane market is valued at USD 83.1 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at 7.0% CAGR to exceed the valuation of USD 162.3 Billion by the end of 2032

  • Global polyurethane market witnessed 5.0% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

  • Under product type segment, rigid foam dominates the market by holding 30.9% of the overall polyurethane market share and is projected to rise at the rate of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast years, to hold 35.5% of the overall market share

  • The construction segment under application is valued at USD 22.7 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at the rate of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast years to be valued at USD 49.7 Billion by the end of 2032

  • Based on the region, the demand for polyurethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and 7.4% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania region respectively over the forecast period

  • Together, North America and Europe is likely to represent over 59.8% of overall market share in 2022

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Phosphate Rock Market - The global phosphate rock market size was valued at US$ 21.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 28.86 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032.

Sodium Methylparaben Market - Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Sodium Diacetate Market - Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator.

Sodium Sulphite Market - Industrial grade sodium sulphite has covered nearly 70% of the market share, and has maintained its supremacy in the market, attributed to high end-use consumption such as chemical intermediates, oil & field recovery, bleaching, etc.

Sodium Chlorate Market - The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade.

Technical Textile Market - The global technical textile market size is estimated at US$ 220 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 370 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

Flat Glass Market - The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Abrasives Market - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.