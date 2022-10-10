U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Escalating Focus on Energy Conservation to Revitalize Demand for HVAC Services, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Surging Construction Industry To Escalate Growth Opportunities For HVAC Service Providers

Paris, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has studied the global HVAC services market and has revealed that its size is estimated at US$ 71.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2032. The market is being driven by rising construction activities worldwide and the presence of favourable government norms for energy conservation.

With the primary focus of governments on energy conservation, highly energy-efficient HVACs are being introduced across the world. As HVAC accounts for 40% of energy conservation of any premises, demand for HVAC service providers is growing to offer effective consultancy and other installation-related services. Market growth is also being supported by strict government initiatives providing allowance or rebates and other tax credits to customers regarding the installation of energy-efficient HVACs.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7750

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global HVAC services market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 129.8 billion by 2032.

  • The market exhibited expansion at 4.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

  • Maintenance & repair services dominate the market with a share of 53%.

  • East Asia is the leading regional market with 34% market share in 2021.

  • Revenue from HVAC services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.1% and 7%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

Market Development

Despite intense rivalry, the business environment in the HVAC services market still reflects a rollup within the sector. Prominent manufacturers are using both organic and inorganic tactics to obtain a firm foothold in the market, such as the 2022 purchase of Williams Heating and Cooling by Heartland Home Services.

Additionally, market participants are making an attempt to grow their client base by concentrating on a variety of end consumers and geographical areas. Additionally, market players are concentrating on integrating cutting-edge technologies such as IoT by investing in R&D to provide valuable HVAC services to end users.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions -

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7750

Key Companies Profiled

  • Carrier

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Dr. Energy Saver, Inc

  • Dwyer Franchising, LLC

  • Electrolux AB

  • Fujitsu General Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nortek Global HVAC

Segmentation of HVAC Services Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Heating

    • Ventilation

    • Cooling

  • By Service :

    • Consulting

    • Installation

    • Maintenance & Repair

    • Upgrade/Replacement

  • By End-use Application :

    • Residential

    • Commercial

    • Industrial

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of this Report through our PayPal Payment Option

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7750

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global HVAC services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (consulting, installation, maintenance & repair, upgrade/replacement), type (heating, ventilation, cooling), and end-use application (residential, commercial, industrial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global HVAC Services Market

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

  2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

  3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

  3.2. Number of People Employed

  3.3. Average Operating Margin

  3.4. Average Revenue Per Employee

  3.5. Threshold of Revenue Volatility

  3.6. Consistency in Demand

  3.7. Key Barriers to Entry

  3.8. Key Customer Archetypes

Contd

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

HVAC Relay Market: The bolstering innovation in the HVAC systems market for the development of energy efficient solutions is estimated to fuel HVAC relays market growth. Technological headways in the development of HVAC systems is creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the HVAC relay market with demand for novel switches to be used in advanced systems surging.

Automotive HVAC Market:Global Automotive HVAC industry is currently witnessing complete change in manufacturing concept. There are numerous aspects accountable for the growth of the global automotive HVAC market.The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 25% market share in the global automotive HVAC market in 2018, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 30% market share by the end of 2027.

Railway HVAC Market: Global demand for railway HVAC systems enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.6% in 2021 to total 290 Mn units. The global railway HVAC market is projected to grow at ~6.6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Automotive HVAC Ducts Market: According to latest research by Fact.MR, automotive HVAC Ducts market is set to a sound growth during 2021-2031. The sales is expected to grow between CAGR of 3% to 6% by value during 2021-2031. The rising automotive production and HVAC sales are the prominent factors driving the demand for automotive HVAC ducts.

Air Conditioning System Market: The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

Chillers Market: Global sales of chillers are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the global chillers market stands at a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by the end of 2032. Chillers are gaining traction globally, due to their solar cooling applications. A wide range of equipment and systems is produced, including chemicals, refrigeration equipment, air conditioning equipment, electronics, hydraulics, and defense systems.

About Us: 

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact: 

Mahendra Singh 

US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


