Escape Room Celebrates Launch of Third Location

Urban Escape Games
·1 min read

Come enjoy pizza and more as Urban Escape Games celebrate with the community

Urban Escape Games New Location

MARIETTA, Ga., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Escape Games is celebrating the opening of their third, metro-Atlanta location in Marietta, Georgia. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion with free pizza, door prizes, and more on April 16. The event starts at 12:00 pm and will last until 4:00 pm in the Pavilions at East Lake shopping center, 2100 Roswell Road in Marietta.

"These games are a cut above other entertainment," said B. Zachary Bennett, CMO. "It's a fun alternative to traditional outings like going to the movies, putt-putt, or the bowling alley. Escape rooms are challenging as players immerse themselves in the story and set-design of the games."

In addition to launching the first escape rooms in Georgia, Urban Escape Games is also home to Georgia's largest escape room and a room designed just for kids.

"We are excited and blessed to be opening the third location," said Michael Zambrowicz, owner. "It is UEG's aim to build fun, family-friendly adventures that only take an hour to 90 minutes of their day. But that customers will be talking about after they leave."

About Urban Escape Games

Urban Escape Games offers indoor adventures for individuals and team-building activities for businesses at all Alpharetta and Marietta locations in Metro Atlanta. So go on, BE THE HERO in an escape room adventure today. Find out more at UrbanEscapeGames.com.

Media Contact:

B. Zachary Bennett

Chief Marketing Officer

Zbennett@reformationproductions.com

678-825-8086

UrbanEscapeGames.com

Editorial photos and video available at UrbanEscapeGames.com/media

Image 1: Urban Escape Games New Location


Urban Escape Games, 2100 Roswell Road; East Lake Pavilion



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


