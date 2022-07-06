Escaping the Cold This Winter? Head to Cape York, Travel Experts Say

As temperatures drop in many parts of the country, Australians are looking for the perfect domestic getaway to thaw out. Here's why experts recommend tours to Cape York this winter.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aussies in southern states have been spotted pulling their scarves a bit tighter, buttoning their coats and digging their beanies out from the back of their wardrobes over the past few weeks as the beginning of winter has brought with it record-breaking low temperatures. Further north, on the other hand, Queenslanders are still enjoying temperatures in the high 20s, sunny days and balmy nights - that's why travel experts Inspiring Vacations are recommending mid-year tours of Cape York for any Aussie who needs to thaw out.

The far north of Australia is calling all freezing Melburnians, Sydney-siders and Adelaidens, says Inspiring Vacations. Aussies are invited to spend some time this winter exploring Cape York by air, by train or by bus. The Cape York tours company offer a range of ways to see this stunning corner of the country, offering a variety of tours ranging from a week to 18 days. According to travel experts, tours are the best way for travellers to ensure they are taking in every single thing beautiful Cape York has to offer.

For travellers short on time, Inspiring Vacations recommends their week-long Cape York by air tour, which takes travellers through the UNESCO-listed Daintree Forest, Cape Tribulation, the Coral Sea, Endeavour River and more. Travellers will get the opportunity to take in breathtaking views, swim through crystal clear waters, jump off waterfalls, learn about the rich history of Far North Queensland and more.

For the more adventurous traveller, Inspiring Vacations offers an 18-day trek through the Northern Territory and Cape York, riding The Ghan from Adelaide up to Darwin and exploring the north of Australia over the course of nearly three weeks. This tour includes a visit to majestic Uluru, an exploration through Cooktown and the Daintree Rainforest, world-class wining and dining, day tours to Kakadu, Kings Canyon and West MacDonnell Ranges and more.

As one of the most awe inspiring, unforgettable locations in the world, Cape York is the ideal destination to swap the coat and scarf for swimmers and sunnies - just don't forget the SPF50.

