Escherichia Coli Testing Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing Need for Microbial Water Quality Analysis to Boost Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Escherichia Coli Testing Market by Type (environmental testing and clinical testing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for escherichia coli testing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The increasing awareness regarding hygiene and the introduction of advanced testing technologies will facilitate the escherichia coli testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Escherichia Coli Testing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the escherichia coli testing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 787.91 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the escherichia coli testing market is the growing need for microbial water quality analysis . Waterborne diseases are the leading cause of death around the world, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. Children are the most vulnerable segment of waterborne diseases. Several children in developing and underdeveloped countries die due to water-based microbes. The E.coli testing helps to analyze the presence of harmful organisms, elements, and compounds in the water. The increasing discharge of wastes from municipal sewers is one of the critical water quality issues worldwide. This sewage contains human feces, and water contaminated with these effluents may contain microbes that are hazardous to human health, and it is, therefore, essential to do microbiological testing of this contaminated water, which, in turn, leads to growing demand in the E.coli testing market. The rapid industrialization and growing contamination of water resources have boosted the demand for E.coli testing to ensure safe water. Thus, it is further expected to boost the global demand for E.coli testing.

Market Challenges - The reliability of the testing kits will be a major challenge for the escherichia coli testing market during the forecast period. Standard approaches for identifying microorganisms in food and water are based on methods such as microscopy, culture, phenotypic and genotypic methods, and nucleic acid amplification. Methods such as matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight (MALDI-TOF) (a proteomics method), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and hybridization-microarrays that could detect the expression of thousands of genes simultaneously, have increased the accuracy of the result through culturable organisms. However, next-generation DNA sequencing as part of metagenomic and bioinformatics strategies has helped to broaden sensitivity to a wider array of organisms. One downside with these second-generation sequencing technologies is their cost and long sequencing durations. Thus, longer time duration and high costs associated with E.coli testing restrict the market's growth.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The escherichia coli testing market report is segmented by Type (environmental testing and clinical testing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The escherichia coli testing market share growth by the environmental testing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The environmental testing segment has captured the highest market share in the global E.coli testing market in 2021. This is attributed to the low cost involved in environmental testing as compared to clinical testing. Factors such as the requirement of less skill and equipment and the ability to test large sample sizes, such as water bodies, will further drive the environmental testing of E.coli during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned ·

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Sequencing Reagents Market -The sequencing reagents market share is expected to increase by USD 4.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%. Download a free sample now!

Microbial Products Market -The microbial products market share is expected to increase by USD 18.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. Download a free sample now!

Escherichia Coli Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 787.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.37 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., RAKIRO BIOTECH SYSTEMS PVT. LTD., SSI Diagnostica AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

bioMerieux SA

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

RAKIRO BIOTECH SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

SSI Diagnostica AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escherichia-coli-testing-market---40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--growing-need-for-microbial-water-quality-analysis-to-boost-market--17-000-technavio--reports-301488842.html

SOURCE Technavio