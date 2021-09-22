U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

eSCRIBE Partners with National League of Cities to Bring Electronic Meeting and Board Management Expertise to Member Municipalities

·3 min read

New partnership forged to help NLC members maximize the efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement of their public meetings

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSCRIBE Software Ltd., the leading provider of cloud-based meeting and board management solutions, has joined the National League of Cities (NLC) Strategic Partners Program to bring the company's electronic meeting management expertise to local governments across the United States. Through the new partnership, eSCRIBE will offer best practices, educational resources, and software solutions to help NLC members efficiently manage their board, committee, and council meetings while addressing evolving inclusion and transparency demands.

eSCRIBE Logo
eSCRIBE Logo

eSCRIBE's cloud-based meeting management platform provides tools and workflows that save time, lower costs, and increase citizen engagement before, during, and after municipal meetings. eSCRIBE goes far beyond agenda and minutes management by supporting digital transformation across the entire meeting lifecycle, from collecting and managing public comments prior to meetings; to in-meeting processes such as request-to-speak queues and electronic voting; to live streaming and video recording for stakeholders unable to attend in person.

eSCRIBE's partnership with OnBoard, the leading provider of board management, allows it to offer board portal and intelligence solutions that empower municipalities to easily manage their boards' membership, vacancies, and appointments online.

Offering solutions and pricing that scale from small municipalities to large metropolitan cities, the eSCRIBE platform is used by local governments of all sizes across North America. Committed to delivering a superior customer experience for everything from the software itself to technical support, eSCRIBE is proud to have a near-perfect customer retention rate.

"The pandemic has highlighted the need for municipalities to accelerate their ongoing digital transformation," said Robert Treumann, President and CEO of eSCRIBE. "Electronic meeting management offers cities and towns the flexibility to move quickly and easily between in-office and remote working models, while enabling them to seamlessly conduct in-person, virtual, and hybrid civic meetings. At the same time, citizens are demanding greater transparency and access to information in real time, all of which eSCRIBE can enable. We look forward to working with NLC to share insights that will help their members achieve their efficiency, inclusion, and transparency goals."

With more than 90 years of dedication to the strength, health, and advancement of local governments, NLC has gained the trust and support of more than 2,500 cities across the United States. Together with its members, the organization's mission is to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions. NLC's strategic partnerships promote the exchange of ideas between commercial industry leaders and the leaders of America's cities, towns and villages.

NLC members wishing to learn more about eSCRIBE are invited to visit https://www.escribemeetings.com/nlc.

About the National League of Cities (NLC) – The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America's cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. Stay connected with NLC on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About eSCRIBE Software Ltd. – eSCRIBE is a leading provider of cloud-based meeting management solutions, and the go-to-choice for public sector boards, committees and councils. eSCRIBE supports the entire meeting lifecycle with comprehensive tools and workflows to improve efficiency and transparency, and is compliant with accessibility standards including American and Canadian disabilities acts and WCAG 2.0. eSCRIBE helps organizations ensure continuity, efficiency, and effectiveness in hybrid public meetings by seamlessly integrating both virtual and physical meeting environments into a single, unified experience.

Learn more at escribemeetings.com.

Contact:
Fiona Tsang
ftsang@escribemeetings.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escribe-partners-with-national-league-of-cities-to-bring-electronic-meeting-and-board-management-expertise-to-member-municipalities-301381928.html

SOURCE eSCRIBE

