ESD Looks Toward Future Growth With Addition of New Advisory Board Member

The company says Duane Jackson and the team at Jackson Private Capital bring expertise in mergers and acquisitions, specific to family- and founder-led businesses, and will play a key role in advising ESD as it works toward a multi-year plan for strategic expansion.

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESD (Environmental Systems Design, Inc.), an international leader in the design of high-performance buildings, mission-critical facilities, workplaces, and health, science, and education environments, announced today Duane Jackson is joining the company's advisory board, and the team at Jackson Private Capital (JPC) will serve as financial and strategic advisor to ESD. Executive Chairman Raj Gupta says Jackson will be a great addition to an already impressive team of advisors. Private Company Director magazine recently presented ESD with a Private Company Boards of the Year Award. ESD's board was among other top private company boards recognized for exemplary service to stakeholders, including owners, shareholders, employees, and the community.

Gupta said, "I'm pleased to welcome Duane and to add his voice to such a talented team of professionals, including Zackery House, David Gensler, William Hudson, and Meredith W. Mendes. Duane will help guide ESD as we target our strategic growth plans—especially when reviewing merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities."

ESD Chief Executive Officer, Zackery House, added, "This is an exciting time for ESD, and we remain highly focused on our ESD2024 strategy. A key component to our strategy is pursuing M&A opportunities with companies who support and align with our values and vision. Duane and his colleagues at JPC are going to be an important factor in helping us successfully navigate and integrate strategic M&A opportunities."

Jackson is Founder and CEO of Jackson Private Capital, a Chicago-based investment and advisory firm that partners exclusively with long-term oriented family- and founder-led businesses. Jackson provides objective financial and strategic advice to assist owners in refining and executing upon their strategic objectives and can provide differentiated, long-term capital, when needed, to further support an owner's objectives. As an advisor to ESD, Jackson believes the firm's mission to improve society through the built environment provides a powerful foundation for further growth through M&A and other sustainable value creation initiatives.

Story continues

Jackson said, "The team at ESD continues to build upon an already deeply respected engineering services firm now in its second generation of family leadership. Jackson Private Capital looks forward to bringing our expertise around the financial and strategic considerations family-led businesses face to provide the Gupta family and the senior leadership team with objective advice. I'm honored to serve on ESD's advisory board alongside several other notable business executives and honored by the trust ESD is placing in Jackson Private Capital to support acquisitions and further growth."

As an Investor-in-Residence at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Jackson also provides mentorship, coaching and advice to students and faculty. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow and MLT Fellow and his bachelor's degree from George Washington University. Jackson served in the Office of Financial Stability at the U.S. Treasury Department during the global financial crisis and serves as a Trustee of his alma mater, Lake Forest Academy.

Press Contact

Mindi Zissman

mzissman@zissmanmedia.com

(773) 391-0756

About ESD

A global company, ESD is a leader in Improving Society Through the Built Environment. We create solutions that produce economic, environmental, and experiential benefits for our clients, many of whom are the biggest names in the worlds of business, technology - and beyond. We embrace technological change and are at the forefront of developing Intelligent Buildings. We emphasize innovation, adaptability, and sustainability when providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, life safety, and technology engineering. For more information, please visit www.esdglobal.com .

About Jackson Private Capital

Jackson Private Capital is an investment and advisory firm that assists highly entrepreneurial family- and founder-led businesses in Driving Growth for the Next Generation. JPC provides financial and strategic advisory services to assist owners in realizing their full potential and, when needed, long-term minority or majority capital to support growth initiatives and owner liquidity. JPC's Executives Council, consisting of a diverse group of distinguished business owners and operators, contributes professional expertise and resources to further support partner companies. With inclusion as a core value, JPC centers on ensuring women and people of color, in addition to majority-owned businesses that value diversity, have access to its capital and services. For more information, please visit www.jacksonprivatecapital.com .

Related Images

duane-jackson.jpg

Duane Jackson

Founder and CEO of Jackson Private Capital, a Chicago-based investment and advisory firm.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esd-looks-toward-future-growth-with-addition-of-new-advisory-board-member-301350870.html

SOURCE ESD (Environmental Systems Design, Inc.)