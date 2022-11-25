U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

ESD Protection Devices Market Size Projected to Reach $ 4.4 Billion by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - ESD protection devices are used in an array of end-use industries, including automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, information technology, and healthcare. Increased adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, 5G, and cyber security is driving the ESD protection devices market.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, November 25, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, November 25, 2022, Press release picture

The ESD protection devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031 (forecast period). The global market is extrapolated to reach the value of US$4.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Top ESD Protection Devices 2022 are being used in communication equipment such as routers, g-pon (gigabit passive optical network) base stations, and switches. These ESD protection devices industry trends are expected to boost the market demand.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56829

ESD Protection Devices Market: Growth Drivers

  • Consumer electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, notebooks, digital cameras, home appliances, electronic instruments, communication equipment, and others use ESD protection devices in various applications. ESD protection devices are used to clamp overvoltage and dissipate strong transient power surges. The burgeoning demand for ESD protection devices across various industries is projected to witness voluminous growth between 2022 and 2031. The demand for ceramic ESD protection devices and silicon ESD protection devices in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth.

Key Findings of Worldwide ESD Protection Devices Market

  • Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Wireless-Fidelity (Wi-Fi), and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), have gained traction due to high demand for online work. As higher-frequency communication devices such as smartphones and laptops are developed to transmit more data in less time, it becomes increasingly difficult to identify solutions that meet stringent signal integrity requirements at higher data rates. Using ESD suppressors with low internal capacitance prevents such occurrences and reduces data communication signal distortion. These aspects will bring immense growth opportunities for the worldwide ESD protection devices market.

  • Numerous IC manufacturers use innovative and highly advanced CMOS technologies to improve system performance. As the majority of circuit designs are based on CMOS technology, it is anticipated that the unidirectional segment of the worldwide ESD protection devices market will hold the largest market share over the forecast period. In addition, chip designers utilize unidirectional ESD protection devices because the use of bidirectional devices may lead to overload. This device would safeguard sensitive electronic components connected to data or transmission lines against ESD-induced overstress.

  • Silicon ESD protection devices with low capacitance are widely used to protect electrical or electronic components, assemblies, and equipment from ESD damage. These devices feature numerous characteristics, including bidirectional and symmetric I/V characteristics for optimized design and assembly, extremely low reverse current, and a small form factor. The benefits associated with ESD protection devices will provide multiple growth opportunities for the global market.

Get discounted prices on your first purchase! Limited-time offer!

Contact our market research expert at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=56829

ESD Protection Devices Market: Regional Dynamics

  • Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest smart ESD protection devices market share. This can be attributed to the growing demand for ESD protection devices by end-use industries. Rapid urbanization, digitization, increased Internet of Things (IoT) penetration, and rising investments in 4G and 5G communication are among the factors driving the market growth in this region.

  • Due to the increased adoption of online education, remote working, and e-commerce platforms, the ESD protection devices market in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. In these regions, the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, smart wearables, etc. is high. In addition, ESD protection devices market size US is anticipated to expand due to rising demand for such devices in this region. However, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to expand at a steady rate.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Key Players

The leading players operating in the global market are

  • Kyocera AVX

  • Analog Devices (Maxim Integrated)

  • Littelfuse

  • Diodes Incorporated

  • Infineon Technologies

  • TDK Corporation

  • ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

  • Murata Manufacturing Co.

  • AG Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Semtech Corporation

  • Nexperia, Omron Corporation,

  • Onesemi,

  • TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

Make an Inquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=56829

ESD Protection Devices Market: Segmentation

By Material

  • Ceramic

  • Silicon

By Technology

  • Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes (TVS)

  • Multilayer Varistors (MLV)

  • Directionality

  • Uni-directional

  • Bi-directional

  • Protection

  • Data-line

  • Power-line

By Application

  • Antenna Circuit Protection

  • Audio Circuit Protection

  • I/O Circuit Protection

  • SIM Card Protection

  • SD/MMC Card Protection

  • Others (Machine Elements, Floor Protection, etc.)

By End-use

  • Electronic Devices

  • Smartphones & Tablets

  • Laptops & Notebooks

  • Smart Wearables

  • Digital Cameras

  • Medical Devices

  • Communication Equipment

  • Data Centers & High-performance Computing Devices

  • Electric Vehicles

  • Others (Industrial Robotics, Footwear & Mats, etc.)

By End-use Industry

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Healthcare

  • Others (Industrial, Building & Infrastructure, etc.)

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Share - The EMEA dismounted soldier systems market is expected to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by the end of 2031

Battery Monitoring IC Market Demand - The global battery monitoring IC market is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2031, rise at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031

Cable Assembly Market Scope - The global cable assembly market is expected to reach US$ 292.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2022 to 2031

Piezoelectric Actuator Market Size - The global piezoelectric actuator market is expected to exceed value of US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031

Neuromorphic Chip Market Forecast Study - The global neuromorphic chip market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031

SMT Equipment Market Growth - The global SMT equipment market is expected to cross the value of US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031

Electron Multiplier Market Share - The global electron multiplier market is expected to cross the value of US$ 949.7 Mn by the end of 2031

