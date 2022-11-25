ESD Protection Devices Market Size Projected to Reach $ 4.4 Billion by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - ESD protection devices are used in an array of end-use industries, including automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, information technology, and healthcare. Increased adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, 5G, and cyber security is driving the ESD protection devices market.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, November 25, 2022, Press release picture

The ESD protection devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031 (forecast period). The global market is extrapolated to reach the value of US$4.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Top ESD Protection Devices 2022 are being used in communication equipment such as routers, g-pon (gigabit passive optical network) base stations, and switches. These ESD protection devices industry trends are expected to boost the market demand.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Consumer electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, notebooks, digital cameras, home appliances, electronic instruments, communication equipment, and others use ESD protection devices in various applications. ESD protection devices are used to clamp overvoltage and dissipate strong transient power surges. The burgeoning demand for ESD protection devices across various industries is projected to witness voluminous growth between 2022 and 2031. The demand for ceramic ESD protection devices and silicon ESD protection devices in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth.

Key Findings of Worldwide ESD Protection Devices Market

Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Wireless-Fidelity (Wi-Fi), and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), have gained traction due to high demand for online work. As higher-frequency communication devices such as smartphones and laptops are developed to transmit more data in less time, it becomes increasingly difficult to identify solutions that meet stringent signal integrity requirements at higher data rates. Using ESD suppressors with low internal capacitance prevents such occurrences and reduces data communication signal distortion. These aspects will bring immense growth opportunities for the worldwide ESD protection devices market.

Numerous IC manufacturers use innovative and highly advanced CMOS technologies to improve system performance. As the majority of circuit designs are based on CMOS technology, it is anticipated that the unidirectional segment of the worldwide ESD protection devices market will hold the largest market share over the forecast period. In addition, chip designers utilize unidirectional ESD protection devices because the use of bidirectional devices may lead to overload. This device would safeguard sensitive electronic components connected to data or transmission lines against ESD-induced overstress.

Silicon ESD protection devices with low capacitance are widely used to protect electrical or electronic components, assemblies, and equipment from ESD damage. These devices feature numerous characteristics, including bidirectional and symmetric I/V characteristics for optimized design and assembly, extremely low reverse current, and a small form factor. The benefits associated with ESD protection devices will provide multiple growth opportunities for the global market.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest smart ESD protection devices market share. This can be attributed to the growing demand for ESD protection devices by end-use industries. Rapid urbanization, digitization, increased Internet of Things (IoT) penetration, and rising investments in 4G and 5G communication are among the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Due to the increased adoption of online education, remote working, and e-commerce platforms, the ESD protection devices market in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. In these regions, the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, smart wearables, etc. is high. In addition, ESD protection devices market size US is anticipated to expand due to rising demand for such devices in this region. However, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to expand at a steady rate.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Key Players

The leading players operating in the global market are

Kyocera AVX

Analog Devices (Maxim Integrated)

Littelfuse

Diodes Incorporated

Infineon Technologies

TDK Corporation

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Murata Manufacturing Co.

AG Microchip Technology Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Nexperia, Omron Corporation,

Onesemi,

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ESD Protection Devices Market: Segmentation

By Material

Ceramic

Silicon

By Technology

Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes (TVS)

Multilayer Varistors (MLV)

Directionality

Uni-directional

Bi-directional

Protection

Data-line

Power-line

By Application

Antenna Circuit Protection

Audio Circuit Protection

I/O Circuit Protection

SIM Card Protection

SD/MMC Card Protection

Others (Machine Elements, Floor Protection, etc.)

By End-use

Electronic Devices

Smartphones & Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Smart Wearables

Digital Cameras

Medical Devices

Communication Equipment

Data Centers & High-performance Computing Devices

Electric Vehicles

Others (Industrial Robotics, Footwear & Mats, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Building & Infrastructure, etc.)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

