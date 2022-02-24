U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.00
    -93.00 (-2.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,350.00
    -716.00 (-2.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,143.00
    -364.50 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.80
    -45.30 (-2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.33
    +4.23 (+4.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.30
    +31.90 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.40 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3500
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6990
    -0.2810 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,049.50
    -2,987.59 (-7.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.87
    -74.50 (-8.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,836.73
    -612.88 (-2.32%)
     

ESE Entertainment Announces 2021 Audited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ESE Entertainment Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENTEF

  • Fiscal 2021 record revenue of $11.38 million, year-over-year increase of 2818%

  • Q4 2021 record revenue of $6.24 million (unaudited), representing year-over-year increase of 3018%

  • Financial results do not include recently completed acquisitions of Frenzy and GameAddik (subsequent events)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that is has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and related Management Discussion and Analysis (the “MD&A”) for the 12 months ended October 31, 2021 (“Fiscal 2021”) the highlights of which are presented in this news release. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $6.24 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021 (unaudited), representing a 3018% increase from revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2020 of $0.20 million (unaudited).

  • Annual consolidated revenue in Fiscal 2021 of $11.38 million, representing a 2818% increase from annual consolidated revenue for the 12 months ended October 31, 2020 (“Fiscal 2020”) of $0.39 million.

  • Annual gross profit in Fiscal 2021 of $1.15 million, representing a 195% increase from annual gross profit in Fiscal 2020 of $0.39 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ loss of $3.50 million in Fiscal 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.04 million in Fiscal 2020.

  • Total assets as at October 31, 2021 of $15.94 million, representing a 1793% increase from total assets as at October 31, 2020 of $0.84 million.

  • Cash balance as at October 31, 2021 of $4.83 million compared to $0.55 million as at October 31, 2020.

    ¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release.

“We are proud to publish a record year, with quadruple-digit revenue growth and financial performance that highlights the growth our company is experiencing. We are entering 2022 with momentum,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. “ESE generated record quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, led by record organic growth in existing assets, our ability to acquire and integrate assets, our ability to attract and retain clients for expanded contracts, and ultimately our ability to deliver 360 esports and gaming technology and services for gaming publishers and developers. With the subsequent events of acquiring Frenzy and GameAddik, we anticipate strong continued quarterly growth.”

“Q4 2021 revenue growth was strong at 3018% year-over-year, but it is important to note these figures do not include the recently completed acquisitions of Frenzy and GameAddik. We anticipate continued growth from organic business plus these new key assets. As we move into 2022, we have an increased focus on revenue and gross profit margin expansion,” said Rob Kang, ESE’s Chief Financial Officer. “Increased revenues and higher gross margins are key to reaching our goals, and we believe our investments in operations will drive performance in the quarters ahead.”

Q4 2021 Operational Highlights:

  • Completion of the acquisition of Auto Simulation Ltd. DBA Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing infrastructure, technology and support.

  • Entry into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire Frenzy sp. z.o.o., a European esports media and technology company (“Frenzy”).

  • Launch of a set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in collaboration with its esports team, K1CK esports, and Bitcoin Vault.

Subsequent Events:

  • On November 12, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Frenzy, a European esports media and technology company.

  • On February 14, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. DBA GameAddik (“GameAddik”), a Canadian technology company focused on gaming and esports.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020:

 

Year ended
October 31, 2021

Year ended
October 31, 2020

(In Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net loss for the year

(18,663,912)

(3,802,333)

Provision for income taxes

614

-

Depreciation

38,974

-

Commissions

54,861

-

Finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions

1,669,923

-

Share-based payments

9,630,008

150,651

Interest

11,459

-

Impairment of K1CK assets

207,500

-

Impairment of WPG assets

3,548,313

-

Listing Cost

-

1,600,287

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

2,142

14,150

Adjusted EBITDA¹

(3,500,118)

(2,037,245)

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release.

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on the audited results which were released on February 23, 2022. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A will be published under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.
ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated revenue growth, financial results, and margin expansion and the drivers thereof. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about ESE’s prospective results of operations, revenues and margins and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about ESE’s future business operations. ESE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is defined by the Company as net income or loss before income taxes, depreciation, commissions, finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions, share-based payments, interest, impairment of assets, listing costs, and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of financial performance because it provides an indication of the Company’s ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner, finance its ongoing operations and service its financial obligations.

This non-IFRS financial measure is not an earnings or cash flow measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculating such a financial measure may differ from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, our definition of this non-IFRS financial measure may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance or to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:
Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations
investors@esegaming.com
647-492-1535


ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars )

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash

$

4,825,072

$

550,011

Receivables (Note 7)

 

844,148

 

262,596

Prepaid expense and deposits

 

448,616

 

29,486

Inventory

 

406,549

 

-

 

 

6,524,385

 

842,093

 

 

 

Property and equipment (Note 8)

 

346,995

 

-

Deposit (Note 9)

 

311,219

 

-

Unallocated purchase price (Note 6)

 

8,761,762

 

-

 

 

 

Total assets

$

15,944,361

$

842,093

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 16)

$

1,000,785

$

263,425

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 11)

 

71,574

 

-

Deferred revenue (Note 17)

 

234,390

 

115,040

 

 

1,306,749

 

378,465

 

 

 

Lease liabilities (Note 11)

 

126,551

 

-

 

 

1,433,300

 

378,465

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

Share capital (Note 13)

 

28,707,147

 

4,088,263

Share subscriptions received

 

1,050

 

-

Commitment to issue shares (Note 6, 13 and 16)

 

4,755,754

 

50,000

Contributed surplus

 

2,388,107

 

305,416

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(107,129)

 

5,983

Deficit

 

(21,202,268)

 

(3,986,034)

Equity attributable to shareholders

 

14,542,661

 

463,628

Non-controlling interest

 

(31,600)

 

-

 

 

 

Total equity

 

14,511,061

 

463,628

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

15,944,361

$

842,093


ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

11,384,731

$

390,171

Cost of sales

 

10,234,688

 

-

Gross Profit

 

1,150,043

 

390,171

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

Advertising and event planning

 

1,101,358

 

282,192

Depreciation (Note 8)

 

38,974

 

-

Bank charges

 

26,327

 

-

Consulting fees (Note 16)

 

2,011,212

 

1,394,191

Commissions

 

54,861

 

-

Finder’s fees and stamp duty for acquisitions (Note 5, 6 and 13)

 

1,669,923

 

-

Office and miscellaneous

 

177,107

 

115,589

Professional fees (Note 16)

 

737,218

 

286,660

Rent

 

30,500

 

18,192

Share-based payments (Notes 13 and 16)

 

9,630,008

 

150,651

Transfer agent and filing fees

 

193,835

 

42,644

Travel and conferences

 

67,002

 

48,230

Wages and benefits

 

326,487

 

245,315

Website hosting and development

 

8,677

 

13,048

 

 

16,073,489

 

2,596,712

 

 

 

Loss before other items

 

(14,923,446)

 

(2,206,541)

Other items:

 

 

Other income

 

29,562

 

18,645

Interest

 

(11,459)

 

-

Impairment of K1CK assets (Note 18)

 

(207,500)

 

-

Impairment of WPG assets (Note 5)

 

(3,548,313)

 

-

Listing cost (Note 4)

 

-

 

(1,600,287)

Foreign exchange loss

 

(2,142)

 

(14,150)

 

 

(3,739,852)

 

(1,595,792)

 

 

 

Net loss for the year before taxes

 

(18,663,298)

 

(3,802,333)

Provision for income taxes (Note 20)

 

(614)

 

-

Net loss for the year

 

(18,663,912)

 

(3,802,333)

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

 

(113,112)

 

6,779

Total comprehensive loss for the year

$

(18,777,024)

$

(3,795,554)

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

Shareholders of the company

$

(17,216,234)

$

(3,802,333)

Non-controlling interest

 

(1,447,678)

 

-

Net loss for the year

$

(18,663,912)

$

(3,802,333)

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

Shareholders of the company

$

(17,329,346)

$

(3,795,554)

Non-controlling interest

 

(1,447,678)

 

-

Total comprehensive loss for the year

$

(18,777,024)

$

(3,795,554)

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.38)

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

45,500,947

 

26,785,387


ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

 

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN)

 

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Loss for the year

$

(18,663,912)

$

(3,802,333)

Items not affecting cash:

 

 

Accretion on lease liabilities

 

3,785

 

-

Consulting fees paid by shares

 

-

 

50,000

Depreciation

 

38,974

 

-

Finder’s fees for acquisitions paid by shares

 

1,475,956

 

-

Impairment of assets

 

3,755,813

 

-

Listing cost

 

-

 

1,600,287

Provision for income taxes

 

614

 

-

Share-based payments

 

9,630,008

 

150,651

Change in non-cash working capital items:

 

 

Receivables

 

(1,503)

 

(242,944)

Inventory

 

(187,660)

 

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

(59,222)

 

(29,246)

Deferred revenue

 

(33,530)

 

115,040

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, income tax payable and shareholder loans

 

(449,556)

 

191,135

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(4,490,233)

 

(1,967,410)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Cash paid to acquire WPG

 

(128,019)

 

-

Cash paid to acquire Digital Motorsports

 

(1,681,250)

 

-

Cash acquired on acquisition of subsidiaries

 

208,584

 

77,873

Funds to WPG prior to acquisition

 

(290,000)

 

-

Cash paid to acquire K1CK assets

 

(120,000)

 

-

Loan proceeds from Kepler before RTO

 

-

 

25,830

Investment

 

(311,219)

 

Equipment

 

(17,731)

 

-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(2,339,635)

 

103,703

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Proceeds from loan payable

 

-

 

20,000

Repayment of lease liabilities

 

(23,953)

 

-

Repayment of loans and credit facilities

 

(509,086)

 

(20,000)

Shares issued for cash

 

12,698,593

 

2,294,475

Share issue cost

 

(963,628)

 

(41,580)

Share subscriptions received

 

1,050

 

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

11,202,976

 

2,252,895

Foreign exchange effect on cash

 

(98,047)

 

6,779

Change in cash for the year

 

4,275,061

 

395,967

Cash, beginning of year

 

550,011

 

154,044

Cash, end of year

$

4,825,072

$

550,011

Cash paid for interest during the year

$

-

$

1,600

Cash paid for income taxes during the year

$

-

$

-



Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Kyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine accused President Vladimir Putin of carrying out a full-scale invasion after the Russian president said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeS

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine After Putin Orders Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation aimed at demilitarizing the country, prompting Ukraine’s foreign minister to warn of a “full-scale invasion.”Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million H

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Bitcoin Crashes More Than 7% in 24 Hours as Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.