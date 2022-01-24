U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

ESE Entertainment to Enter Metaverse with New Business Division

ESE Entertainment Inc.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has started a new division of its business focused on expanding its existing business products and services to the metaverse.

The metaverse is commonly defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. The metaverse more specifically describes the Web3 based applications and worlds that are built on the blockchain. ESE Entertainment has identified two primary metaverses that it will seek to build business products and services for: Decentraland and The Sandbox. In addition, there are multiple Play-To-Earn video games that ESE is evaluating.

To-date, ESE has focused on providing a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. Through the introduction of its metaverse business division, the company believes it may be able to expand its current offerings to clients in the metaverse by utilizing its expertise in gaming. Konrad Wasiela will head the new metaverse division and ESE will seek to bring further expertise with strategic partnerships, hires, and advisors in 2022.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO at ESE, said: “The opportunity in the metaverse and Web3 is very significant. Our existing clients and partners include some of the largest video game publishers in the world, and they are expanding their business models into the metaverse. That is why we believe that ESE is uniquely positioned to provide real services and business offerings by applying our existing expertise and capabilities to the metaverse. We will seek to expand into the space aggressively.”

About ESE
ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the future success of the Company’s business division focused on the metaverse; the timeline of the Company’s entry into the metaverse; the ability of the Company to create products and services for, or otherwise successfully enter the metaverse, including Decentraland and the Sandbox; the continued growth and popularity of the metaverse, and the commercial viability of the same; and the expected benefits to ESE of its entry into the metaverse. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.
For further information about ESE, please contact:
Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations
investors@esegaming.com
647-492-1535


