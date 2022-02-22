ESET Featured on CRN's 2022 Security 100 List

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ESET North America to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

Through its channel program, ESET has helped thousands of organizations across the globe keep their businesses safe with multi-platform digital security for endpoints, mobile devices and servers. Backed by over thirty years of research and development, ESET's solutions eliminate malware, ransomware and zero–day threats easily via cloud console and secure email communication with cloud-based sandboxing, all with one-click deployment. They can also detect common threats as well as those never seen before, automatically protecting against new threats without the need to wait for the next detection update.

"ESET's commitment to the channel has never been stronger, so we are thrilled to be named to CRN's Security 100 list again this year," said Ryan Grant, VP of Sales, ESET. "There is a reason our channel partners stay with us year after year – they know that not only are our security products the best in the industry, but that we provide excellent 24-hour partner support, educate them on best practices, and enable them to secure their company in a way that is flexible and easy."

Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The 2022 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This aim is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

