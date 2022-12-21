U.S. markets close in 1 minute

ESG in the Automobile Industry 2022: Increasing Global Commitment to Sustainability Drives Adoption in the Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG in the Automobile Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report will provide an overview about the global automobile industry through ESG perspective. Qualitative insights on ESG trends and its impact on automobile manufacturers are provided. The detail analysis of automobile industry supply chain with respect to ESG is provided in the report. The detailed analysis of regulation for automobile industry is given in the report.

Further, it explains the major drivers, retains as well as trends impacting ESG implementation across automobile industry.

The three pillars of environmental, social and governance (ESG) define the standards and practices that, taken as a whole, reveal an organization's commitment to operating sustainably. Thanks to ESG reporting, organizations can comprehend and communicate the risks and opportunities related to their business activities. Furthermore, with the help of ESG reporting, businesses can set goals and metrics, monitor performance and manage change, in order to make their operations more sustainable and more in line with the values of their shareholders. Organizations can also comprehend and communicate the opportunities and risks associated with their corporate activities through sustainability reporting.

To evaluate levels of maturity concerning environmental impacts, compliance with health and safety requirements, business conduct relating to corruption and bribery, business ethics, and policies on essential areas like modern slavery and human trafficking, ESG performance is typically measured using numerical values.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the automotive industry

  • Technology assessment of the market growth opportunities and challenges pertaining to the ESG implementation in automotive manufacturing companies and other key industry participants

  • Review of ESG-related case studies and an industry overview of the automotives

  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, current trends in the ESG industry, regulatory frameworks, market demands and growth forecasts in developed as well as developing economies

  • Identification of the key players offering ESG services

  • A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability and recommendations for the future of the automobile industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 What is ESG Compliance?
1.1.1 ESG and the Automobile Industry
1.2 Study Goals and Objectives
1.3 Scope of Report
1.4 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.5 Intended Audience
1.6 Information Sources
1.7 Analyst's Credentials
1.8 Custom Research
1.9 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Automobile Industry Overview
2.1 Overview
2.1.1 Automotive Industry Trends
2.1.2 Automotive Supply Chain Challenges
2.1.3 Sustainable Value Chain
2.1.4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 3 ESG for the Automobile Industry
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of ESG
3.1.2 Five Critical ESG Propositions
3.1.3 Automobile Industry Approach Toward the ESG Compliance

Chapter 4 Automobile Industry and the Planet
4.1 Environmental Concerns
4.1.1 Reducing Carbon Footprints
4.1.2 Recommendations for Meeting Environmental Compliance

Chapter 5 Automobile Industry and the Social Component
5.1 Social Components in ESG
5.1.1 Human Capital: a High ESG Risk
5.1.2 Meeting the Social Compliance Component in the ESG

Chapter 6 Automobile Industry and Governance
6.1 Value of ESG Data
6.1.1 Need for Greater Corporate Transparency

Chapter 7 ESG Analysis of the Automobile Industry
7.1 ESG Analysis
7.1.1 Life Cycle Emissions
7.1.2 Computing Scope 3 Emissions
7.1.3 ESG Investments
7.1.4 ESG Opportunities
7.1.5 ESG and Data Visualization Tools

Chapter 8 Steps Toward ESG Sustainability
8.1 Investment in EV Production and Battery Capacities
8.2 Mandatory Emission Targets
8.3 ESG Recommendations
8.3.1 Improve Existing Portfolio and Focus on Core Competencies
8.3.2 Assess Technology Acquisition Strategies
8.3.3 Evolve An Innovation Strategy
8.3.4 Develop Innovation Networks and Collaborative Communities
8.3.5 Manage the Risk of Your Network Partners
8.3.6 Agree on Industry Standards
8.3.7 Communicate Your Success and Achievements to the Public
8.4 Future Considerations for ESG Policies

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uftd19


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esg-in-the-automobile-industry-2022-increasing-global-commitment-to-sustainability-drives-adoption-in-the-sector-301708413.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

