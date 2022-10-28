U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.95
    +18.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,330.76
    +297.48 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,839.67
    +46.99 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    -1.27 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.90
    -18.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.27 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0080
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5750
    +1.3040 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,416.87
    -293.37 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.29
    +5.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.78
    -10.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

ESG China Awards Gala celebrates best ESG practices in China

·4 min read

Winners of the 12 categories announced

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hard work by applicants and judges, the winners of the inaugural ESG China Awards were announced on 27 October in Shanghai.

Organised by the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai (BritCham Shanghai), the ESG China Awards is a programme recognising and promoting excellence from businesses and organisations that have made a positive ESG impact. The Awards are open to businesses and organisations (local and international) that operate in China. The 2022 Awards are supported by the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, AustCham Shanghai, CanCham Shanghai and Impact Hub Shanghai.

Representatives from the Awards partners, judging panels, applicants, sponsors, chambers of commerce and consulates gathered to celebrate and recognise the outstanding ESG work of the participating companies.

Ray Chisnall, BritCham Shanghai Chair, said in his opening remarks:

"The rapid development & adoption of ESG across the global community has been heartening to see. ESG can bridge divides across cultures, languages, businesses and hopefully geopolitics and I believe presents us with a unique opportunity to move business and society forward in a more sustainable way.

ESG has been in the past two years, and will continue to be, one of our Chamber's key areas moving forward to support our members and the wider business community. Through peer support and sharing of experience, knowledge and expertise, we aim to help develop an eco-system for ESG best practices in China and the global market."

ESG China Awards Chair, Board Member of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Dr Jianzhong Lu said,

"I would like to express my thanks to all the businesses, organisations and individuals who applied for the Awards. Thank you for your active participation and preparation. Although the Awards is a new and young programme set up in this challenging time, we have received 115 qualified applications from all over the country. From Beijing to Shanghai, Wuhan to Shenzhen and Hong Kong, the impressive applications representing diverse industry sectors. The outstanding applicants include both foreign-owned enterprises rooted in China and nearly 40% were from local Chinese businesses.

We are pleased to see that, regardless of the size of the company, the concept of sustainable development is more and more deeply integrated into corporate thinking, strategy and operation as well as closely combined with the major issues of China's economic and social environment. They have made new progress in corporate governance, low-carbon promotion, environmental protection, rural revitalisation, diversity and inclusion, including some admirable innovative achievements.

In recent years, China has continuously accumulated professional knowledge and experience in ESG, actively promoted top-level design, and improved relevant laws and regulations at the policy level. China's unswerving 'carbon peaking and carbon neutrality' goals also provide a golden opportunity for the development of industries and cities involved in ESG. At tonight's dinner, we are attended by experts, pioneers and practitioners in the field of ESG. I hope that through the ESG China Awards platform, we can all learn from each other and actively promote the rapid development of ESG practices in our respective fields."

After the initial screening by the 12 independent judging panels and online interviews, then combined with a comprehensive assessment by the Award's Advisory Panel, and all overseen by an independent auditor, the 2022 winners are as follows:

ESG China Awards 2022 Winners (partial)
ESG China Awards 2022 Winners (partial)

 

Employee Engagement ESG Campaign of the Year

ESG Leader of the Year

(Sponsor: The University of Manchester China
Centre) 

(Sponsor: Spirax Sarco)

Reckitt China

Corporate Leader: Jesper Jos Olsson，Group CEO,
Founding Partner, White Peak


SME Leader: Linian Li, Country Manager, Modern
Water

Consumer Engagement ESG Campaign of the Year


Unilever (China) Company Limited




ESG Value Chain of the Year

ESG Research & Ratings Provider of the Year 

(Sponsor: PwC) 

Zhongcai Green Index Consultant Co., Ltd.

InResST Co., Ltd



ESG Consultancy of the Year

ESG Environmental Product of the Year

(Sponsor: Brookfield) 

(Sponsor: Smiths Group)

Deloitte

Nokia Shanghai Bell



ESG Legal Service Provider of the Year 

Investor Relations ESG Engagement and
Communication of the Year

JunHe LLP

(Sponsor: MioTech) 

ESG Investment Initiative of the Year

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited

Brookfield



ESG Report of the Year

ESG Innovative Product/Service of the Year

(Sponsor: University of Nottingham Ningbo China)
Yum China Holdings, Inc.

(Sponsor: International Business School Suzhou at
XJTLU )


FMC

Finalists of the Awards can be viewed here. More photos from the Awards Gala Dinner can be viewed here.

SOURCE British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Accelerates on High-Octane Earnings Beat: Our New Price Target

    Let's pay another visit to the charts and indicators, which we've favored since the start of the year.

  • No other nation in the world produces more oil than the US — so why do we count on countries like Saudi Arabia to supply us with crude?

    So much for being energy independent.

  • Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple. Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7 billion net for the same period. As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded U.S. company by market value - a position now held by Apple.

  • Exxon Reports Highest Profit in History, Beating Expectations

    Exxon Mobil, the biggest U.S. energy company, reported the highest profits in its 152-year history. The oil and gas giant said that adjusted third-quarter earnings were $18.7 billion, or $4.45 per share, on revenue of $112 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $3.86 and revenue of $105 billion, according to FactSet data.

  • Biden Urges Oil Companies to Cut Prices After Shell’s Profit Doubled

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk Is Said to

  • Bunge Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    In this daily bar chart of BG, below, we can see that prices may have made a "lopsided" double bottom pattern with a low in June/July and a slightly lower low in late September. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April to late September and then the OBV starts a rise. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) makes a higher low in September than July for a bullish divergence when compared to the price action which shows a lower low.

  • The cloud boom has hit its stormiest moment yet, and it is costing investors billions

    Amazon.com confirmed Thursday what rivals Microsoft and Alphabet suggested with their earnings reports earlier in the week: Cloud-computing growth has finally reached a plateau.

  • The Peak for Natural Gas Is Closer Than Everyone Thinks, IEA Says

    The expected decline in gas usage is part of a shift that is likely to cause consumption of all fossil fuels to peak by the middle of this decade, according to the IEA.

  • What Would Happen If Tesla Was Cut in Half Again?

    I was thinking about magicians that "cut people in half" and then it hit me - what if the price of market leader Tesla was cut in half? Consider the losses seen already in the largest tech stocks that have now lost a collective $3 trillion in stock market capitalization over the last year. Let's check the charts of TSLA once again.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources beats profit estimates on soaring crude prices

    Crude prices have recently cooled from 14-year peaks touched earlier in 2022, but were still more than 30% higher year-over-year during the quarter, benefiting producers such as Pioneer. The company saw average realized prices of $94.23 per barrel of oil in the quarter, up 36% from a year earlier. Pioneer also said it expects to return $7.5 billion in cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and BP

    Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and BP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Gasoline Shortage on US East Coast Is Latest Fuel Supply Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The fuel crisis on America’s East Coast is deepening as terminals running low on diesel are now down on gasoline, too.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right Now“Numerous” terminals are out of gasoline and ethanol over the past 72 hours due to various supply delays, ac

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • Covid Outbreak at China iPhone Plant Pushes Workers to the Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discontent rippled through Apple Inc.’s biggest iPhone plant in China this week, after hastily enacted measures aimed at quelling a Covid outbreak plunged many of its 200,000 workers into isolation -- some without proper meals.The emergence of cases at Foxconn Technology Group’s main factory in the central city of Zhengzhou saw it go into a closed loop system, where employees aren’t allowed to leave the manufacturing campus and are tested regularly, people familiar with the matter

  • Europe, Once Fearing Gas Rationing This Winter, Has a Glut

    Prices for natural gas have tumbled more than 70% from their late-August high, thanks in part to a burst of warm weather.

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • Intel's Mobileye to IPO at $21/share, WBD taps DC Studios co-heads, Apple to comply with USB-C mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines including news that Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye will IPO at $21 per share, Warner Bros.-Discovery names two new heads of DC Studios, and an Apple exec confirms the tech giant will comply with the EU's charging cable requirement.

  • Refiner Phillips 66 cutting staff at refineries, terminals, offices -sources

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 has begun reducing staff at several refineries, refined products terminals and offices as part of a restructuring program, said two people familiar with the matter. Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas confirmed that some jobs were being eliminated at the company. "Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings," Fallas said.

  • Teck Resources Shares Fall as Sale of Oil Sands Stake Triggers Impairment Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. fell the most in four months after taking a C$950 million ($703 million) charge for selling its stake in a Canadian oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskShares fell

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

    Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) stock rose 2% on Oct. 25 after its third-quarter numbers easily cleared Wall Street's expectations. The beverage maker's revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $11.1 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $600 million, as its organic revenue jumped 16%.