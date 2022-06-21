U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.61
    +82.77 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,391.16
    +502.38 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,086.28
    +287.93 (+2.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.31
    +32.61 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.57
    +1.01 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2960
    +0.0570 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2350
    +1.1500 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,411.37
    +743.12 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.96
    +17.89 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

ESG to be Critical for Businesses Over the Next Decade | Globaldata Plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

ESG practices include tackling climate change, improving governance, and making companies more socially sustainable

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ESG analysis is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community towards ESG (environmental, social, and governance). The number of respondents to the poll who believed that companies are fully committed to ESG remained at 19% in Q1 2022. Furthermore, in both Q1 2022 and Q4 2021, a quarter of respondents said they did not know if their company had an ESG plan. Over a quarter of respondents stated that businesses treat ESG initiatives as a mere marketing exercise.

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sentiment Polls thematic research report of Q1, 2022 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have changed their behavior to meet ESG targets. It also looks at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

For more insights on ESG sentiments, download a free report sample

Key Highlights of ESG Sentiment Polls

  • ESG practices include tackling climate change, improving governance, and making companies more socially sustainable.

  • Respondents continue to question the effectiveness of governing bodies in imposing existing regulations on businesses to meet international targets such as reducing emissions. However, neglecting ESG can have long-term adverse effects on a company’s performance as businesses are increasingly held accountable by all stakeholders, including consumers, investors, and employees.

  • ESG is considered by many businesses as tomorrow’s problem, a theme that will have a significant impact over the next decade but limited impact in the short term.

  • Pressure from consumers and investors were selected as the two most important factors for determining a company’s ESG plan.

For more insights on ESG sentiments, download a free report sample

ESG Market Report Scope
The survey looks at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Reasons to Buy
This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on ESG. The responses provide insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have changed their behavior to meet ESG targets.

Related Reports

  • Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework - Thematic Research – Click here

  • Metaverse – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Tech Sentiment Polls, Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Startup Companies Scorecard – Ranking Top 10,000 Startups based on Investments, Innovations, and Market Presence – Click here

  • Wendy’s Company – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle—and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Australian Tesla-Supplier Targets First Lithium Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc. as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roub

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.

  • Baltimore Apple store unionizes, Mondelez buys Clif Bar, 'Lightyear' sees $51 million opening

    Notable business headlines include Apple’s Baltimore store becoming the first to unionize, Mondelez buying Clif Bar for $2.9 billion, and ‘Lightyear’ seeing a $51 million opening across the U.S.

  • Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Suffer From Battery Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just S

  • 'This is headquarters for us': TD Bank CEO Leo Salom on local growth, remote work and recruiting tech talent

    TD Bank CEO Leo Salom weighs in on workforce issues and looks ahead to a generational wealth transfer he believes the banking industry needs to get ahead of.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them. The justices declined to hear former Xerox chief financial officer Barry Romeril's appeal of a lower court's decision that the rule does not violate his free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Romeril agreed under the rule not to deny accounting fraud allegations he settled with the SEC in 2003.

  • Germany risks recession as Russian gas crisis deepens

    BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Germany faces certain recession if already faltering Russian gas supplies stop completely, an industry body warned on Tuesday, as Italy said it would consider offering financial backing to help companies refill gas storage to avoid a deeper crisis in winter. European Union states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic in the south have outlined measures to cope with a supply crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put energy at the heart of an economic battle between Moscow and the West. The EU relied on Russia for as much as 40% of its gas needs before the war - rising to 55% for Germany - leaving a huge gap to fill in an already tight global gas market.

  • SaaS platform LeadSquared becomes unicorn with $153 million fresh funding

    LeadSquared, a SaaS startup that is helping sales teams become more efficient with its CRM platform, is the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn. LeadSquared said on Tuesday it has raised $153 million in a Series C funding round that valued it at $1 billion (post-money). The round was led by WestBridge Capital, the 11-year-old startup said.