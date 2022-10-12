U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,616.00
    +16.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,366.00
    +100.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,921.00
    +76.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.50
    +8.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.25
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -9.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.31 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.51
    +1.06 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1032
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2330
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,123.30
    +2.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.00
    +2.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,880.01
    -5.22 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

ESG DATA IN ACCELERATING ASEAN'S SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA TAKES CENTER STAGE AT THE GO ESG ASEAN 2022 CONFERENCE

·4 min read

UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei will also host a 2-day exhibition

in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the conference

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As pressure on business leaders and policymakers increases in the global race towards business optimisation for maximum sustainable outcomes, there is a need for more consistency, standardisation and quality data to address ASEAN's largest sustainability challenges, while ensuring economic prosperity.

Well-managed Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") data can enable more effective, timely and evidence-based decision-making; while enhancing risk assessments in ESG investments evaluations, policy developments and resource allocations.

To facilitate this pathway, GO ESG ASEAN 2022, a 1-day hybrid conference organised by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB), will take place on 24 November 2022, designed to ignite actions, enable networking, showcase best practices and innovative approaches in sustainable development with a 2-day exhibition running concurrently at the EQ Kuala Lumpur. His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah, The Sultan of Perak Darul Ridzuan, is set to give the Royal Address to officiate this year's conference.

Riding on the theme DATA DRIVEN SUSTAINABILITY: Accelerating ESG Impact for ASEAN, this year's summit, which enters its third year, will deep dive into insights from ASEAN and global leaders on the pivotal role data plays in sustainable development and its impact on ESG outcomes.

"Big Data forms the lifeblood of decision-making and the raw material for accountability within the public and private sector," said Faroze Nadar, Executive Director of UNGCMYB. "The collection and analysis of data is commonplace among businesses (especially large entities), with consumer profiling, personalised services, demand forecasting, and fraud detection being used for marketing and management decisions.

"However, the availability, accessibility and sharing of sustainability-related data remains scarce among ASEAN businesses, and for some companies, despite having large amounts of ESG-linked data, its value is still not derived to its fullest," he explained.

This year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 summit aims to highlight the key role of ESG data in accelerating ASEAN's sustainability agenda and will convene public/private sector actors including C-Suites, investors, rating providers, research experts, and regulators to discuss and debate on the topic of ESG data capture, measuring, analysis, presentation, and sharing for better decision making and attainment of organisational objectives, as well as sustainability big data strategies to strengthen public-private partnerships to drive the SDGs.

In driving this aim, Mr. Xiaochen Zhang, the Global Head of Innovation & GTM of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mrs. Afke Schaart, Senior VP of Global Government Affairs & Chief Global Impact at Huawei will be coming on as speakers during this hybrid conference. Other speakers will include representatives from Unilever Indonesia, Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), and SAP.

This year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 is already off to a good start, securing partnerships with Sarawak Energy, Boustead Technology Sdn. Bhd. (a Member of Boustead Group), Bursa Malaysia Berhad, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Smith & Nephew Operations Sdn Bhd, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS Malaysia), with Bloomberg weighing in as the official knowledge partner.

With an expected audience of over 1,000 virtual and physical participants from around the region, GO ESG ASEAN 2022 will present more than 30 global and regional speakers and panelists.

The GO ESG ASEAN summit in 2021 was an inspirational, exciting and educational event, which surpassed the stakeholders' expectations in many ways. As a result, the virtual event was over-subscribed by 25% with more than 1,700 participants attending the conference and visiting the exhibition.

Registration for this year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 is now open on the GO ESG official website, with more details on the free-to-attend conference available at www.sdgambitionmonth.com/goesg.

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of GO ESG ASEAN 2022.

About UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) is a strategic policy initiative for businesses that are committed to taking action to advance broader societal goals. UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) is the official local network of UNGC, that supports Malaysian & Bruneian companies in enabling them to contribute towards the SDGs and achieve business excellence via our 10 principles, programs and tools while providing access to partnerships with a range of stakeholders – to share best practices and emerging solutions. We also seek to position Malaysian and Bruneian businesses as benchmarks and primary agents in driving a sustainable world.

SOURCE United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official:

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business. In a trade update, Philips said its comparable sales fell around 5% in the third quarter, as supply chain problems remained bigger than the company had anticipated. This was expected to have pushed adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) down to 210 million euros, or around 5% of sales, Philips said.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • LVMH Sales Rise as U.S. Tourists Splurge in Europe

    The Louis Vuitton and Dior owner expects further demand for luxury goods amid an uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop.

  • Nissan Sells Russian Assets To State

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (OTC: NSANY) Russia assets would be transferred to state ownership. The sale will transfer all Nissan operations in Russia under the Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC (NMGR) legal entity to NAMI for future passenger vehicle projects. The transfer covers Nissan's manufacturing and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and Sales & Marketing center in Moscow, which will operate under a new name. Nissan will take a one-off impact of approximately 100 billion yen from this exit. Meanw

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Crypto firm 21Shares lists bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

    Crypto investment products firm 21.co said on Wednesday its subsidiary 21Shares AG has listed a bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai, making it the Middle East's first physically-backed bitcoin ETP. Dubai has ambitions to become a global cryptocurrency hub and has attracted big industry players to set up shop like Binance, which went on a UAE hiring spree this year and is helping to shape the Middle East commercial hub's virtual assets regulations. Following the Dubai listing, 21Shares has 46 listed products in seven countries, 21.co added.

  • Instagram lags behind TikTok, Snap among teens: Piper Sandler

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how companies like Instagram are targeting teens and Piper Sandler’s latest survey on how teens are spending their money in 2022.

  • It Feels Like There's Some Capitulation Taking Place

    We're not seeing positive action going into a very important CPI report on Thursday and the upcoming earning season.

  • EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Winter is coming for Europe’s auto industry, which faces an output fall of one million due to supply energy woes

    European auto makers are facing a tough winter and 2023 as the energy crisis seeps into production capacity - it could result in a output loss of one million cars per quarter.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal miner is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Where consumers are cutting back amid record inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Dave Briggs, and Seana Smith detail a new report highlighting what consumers have pulled back spending on amid inflation.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.