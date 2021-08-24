U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.64
    +11.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,387.70
    +51.99 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.96
    +74.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.29
    +5.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.11
    +1.47 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0180 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,534.48
    -1,716.57 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.08
    -27.62 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.05
    -18.97 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

ESG: Why now 'is probably one of the most interesting times to be looking at this area'

Grace O'Donnell
·Assistant Editor
·3 min read

Investment into funds with low environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk has taken off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's compelling investors is not just stakeholder interests or the need to address the climate crisis but competitive returns.

“Having invested in renewable energy... at least since the late '80s, this is probably one of the most interesting times to be looking at this area,” Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, the founder and CEO of the Rock Creek Group and former treasurer and chief investment officer at the World Bank, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Bar and line chart showing an increase in sustainable funds assets in 2019 and 2020.
Sustainable funds' annual assets rose dramatically in 2020. (Source: Morningstar)

Interest in ESG investing has waxed and waned in years past, Beschloss explained. At universities and foundations, “you would have people on the scientific side who were talking about climate change. On the endowment side, you did not have necessarily the same conversations until recently.”

That said, this trend seems different.

“What has changed — and I think COVID expedited it and augmented the speed of change on ESG investing — is if we look in the last 15, 16, 17 months, whether you're talking about education and the intersection of education with technology, whether you're talking about health sector and all the developments in biotech, whether you're looking at affordable housing, and then specifically, of course, on climate change-related investments, these are all areas that have exceeded, in terms of returns, the traditional form of investing.”

'Highest return potential' in ESG

In 2020, the overall number of open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) increased by 30% in the U.S. and attracted $51.1 billion in net flows (more than double the record set in 2019), according to a Morningstar report

The report also found that funds that put ESG concerns at the center of the investment process outperformed their conventional peers in 2020. Likewise, the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing found that between January and June of 2020, when the S&P 500 hit its pandemic bottom, sustainable equity funds outperformed peers by a median return of 4.3%, and sustainable bond funds outperformed them by a median return of 0.9%.

"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

However, measuring ESG returns can be a fraught business as there are currently no uniform standards, definitions, or disclosure requirements that companies must adhere to when reporting environmental impacts in the United States. This can make comparing ESG ratings across sectors and asset classes a challenge for investors.

But that hasn't discouraged investors from taking an ESG approach. 

“Whether you're investing just in ETFs or you're investing in private investment, the returns, across the board, on many ESG areas have been equally competitive, if not exceeding traditional investments,” Beschloss said, adding: “That's why your endowments and foundations are now not listening just to the scientists, but also looking at the highest return potential and much more interested in these areas.”

ESG funds, especially equity funds, outperformed in 2020. (Source: Morningstar)
ESG funds, especially equity funds, outperformed in 2020. (Source: Morningstar)

She also highlighted comments that Britt Harris, who is CEO of The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Company (UTIMCO), made at a recent climate summit hosted by RockCreek as evidence of the sea change in interest in climate-related investing, particularly in the energy sector.

At the summit, Harris said that the 40-year era focusing on hydrocarbons had come to a close and that the era of renewable energy is taking hold.

“When you hear that,” Beschloss said, “you realize that the impetus for investing across renewable energy, whether you're looking at solar, wind, whether you're looking at other forms of energy efficiency and technology that will improve our use of energy, it is becoming much more mainstream today.”

Grace is an assistant editor for Yahoo Finance and a UX writer for Yahoo products.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why Wall Street Thinks BioNTech Stock Could Sink 25%

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) might not be the best-known of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. The company has been largely overshadowed by its big partner Pfizer and by Moderna, at least in the U.S. However, BioNTech has been the biggest winner in the group so far this year with its shares skyrocketing more than 350%. Here's why Wall Street thinks BioNTech stock could sink 25% within the next 12 months.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Alibaba, CrowdStrike Set to Open Higher— And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were set for a higher open as the Chinese central bank said it wants monetary policy to support economic growth.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • China Tech Stocks Rally as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively. In New York, Th

  • Palo Alto Stock Jumps As Cloud Platform Strategy Drives Earnings Beat

    Palo Alto stock popped to an all-time high on Tuesday following its earnings beat as its 2022 guidance came in above views.

  • Amazon Could Be Adding Department Stores; What It Means for the Stock

    Expanding into department stores could increase sales and lower fulfillment costs for the e-commerce giant.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.