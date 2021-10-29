ESG: Quadient reaches the podium with second place in the 2021 Gaïa Research ranking

Paris, October 29, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, was awarded second place in the Gaïa Research 2021 ranking, in the category of companies with more than €500 million in revenues. The results were announced at a ceremony hosted by EthiFinance in October.

Every year, Gaïa Research recognizes French companies with the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance from a panel of 230 small and medium sized companies listed on Euronext Paris. Already ranked fifth in its category last year, Quadient continues its efforts to improve in all three areas.

With regard to governance, the appointment of two new independent directors in 2021 to the company’s board of directors brings new skills and perspective in automated SaaS solutions and digital cloud-based platforms, key areas of growth in Quadient’s strategic plan. In terms of social responsibility, Quadient launched in 2021 its philanthropy program, Quadient Cares, which allows employees to get involved and take action in their local communities. A number of initiatives have also been launched for diversity and inclusion, such as the signature of diversity charters in various countries and the creation of the "Empowered Communities," Quadient’s employee-led groups which provide employees with safe spaces to listen, engage and raise awareness on diversity matters. All of these initiatives contribute to reinforcing an inclusive corporate culture at Quadient across the globe. And on the environmental area, Quadient continues its program on circular economy, with the extension of the product remanufacturing process to the US market, while working on initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.

“Improving our rating yet again in 2021 and achieving second place in this year’s Gaïa Research ranking is an appreciated recognition for Quadient’s leadership in this area. Working together with our 5,000+ employees worldwide, Quadient will continue its ongoing efforts to increase ESG performance as we deliver leading solutions to our valued customers,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer for Quadient, who is responsible for the company’s global corporate responsibility activities.

Quadient's commitment to corporate social responsibility continues to be recognized by other rating agencies as well, of note by MSCI with a recent rating of “AA”. In January 2021, Quadient was recognized by EcoVadis with a gold medal for the 3rd consecutive year, placing it in the top 1% of companies evaluated in its sector of activity.

Gaïa Research is the sustainability rating agency of EthiFinance, and specializes in ESG analysis and rating of French and European companies. Since 2009, it has been establishing rankings by revenue category to recognize the best companies in a panel of 230 small and medium-sized enterprises listed on Euronext Paris. The ratings are used by leading management companies in their management process and investment choices.

To learn more about Quadient’s corporate social responsibility visit: www.quadient.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

