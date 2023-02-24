U.S. markets closed

ESG Trends in the Food & Beverage Industry 2023: Qualitative Insights and Analysis of Key Drivers, Trends and Challenges

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG Trends in the Food & Beverage Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The report will provide an outline, as well as an ESG overview, of the global food and beverage industry. Qualitative insights on ESG trends and their impact on food and beverage manufacturers are provided. Analysis of the food and beverage industry and recent ESG-related developments are provided in the report. It explains the primary drivers, challenges and trends influencing ESG implementation in the food and beverage business.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the food and beverage industry

  • Discussion of ESG-related developments in food and beverage market and analyses of factors affecting ESG applications in food sector

  • Emphasis on the changing trends, market restraints, drivers and opportunities likely to drive ESG investment in the F&B industry

  • A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability of food sector and ESG recommendations for reshaping industry operations and influencing regulations

  • Data corresponding to the ESG adoption level across all the industries in 2021 and 2022

  • Up-to-date information on the leading ESG compliant food and beverage industry players

  • Review of one ESG-related case study on the Coca-Cola Co., the largest global beverage corporation, to help understand ESG objectives, policies and projects

The publisher's goal for this study was to analyze environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends in the food and beverage industry, and to assess the ESG implementation, including current and future potential.

The study's objectives include:

  • To focus on ESG-associated developments in the food and beverage industry.

  • To analyze ESG-related drivers and opportunities in the food and beverage industry.

  • To determine and analyze factors affecting ESG implementation in the food and beverage industry.

The report employs various databases, including sustainability reports, annual reports and other indicators used to develop the existing market. The study provides comprehensive information on the main factors influencing ESG growth in the food and beverage business. It enables the reader to recognize the industry in general while also providing insight into the inter-relationship between ESG and the sustainable food and beverage industry. The report explains market growth, developing trends, industry leaders and applications of ESG implementation in the food and beverage market.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

This report is intended to assist decision makers in the food and beverage industry by providing related information to be considered during ESG implementation. In view of the changing aspects of the global food and beverage markets, along with the constantly changing regulatory framework conditions for food and beverage products, the determination of the most suitable ESG analysis and investment becomes increasingly important.

This report examines the ESG framework for food and beverage companies to help them and their investors focus on strategic movements. The presence of favorable government regulations in different regions and growing environmental awareness are all factors that create unique market prospects. This report analyzes these developments and their impact on the future of the food and beverage industry. The report concentrates on the changing trends, market restraints, drivers and opportunities likely to drive ESG investment in the food and beverage industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study
1.3 Scope of Report
1.4 Intended Audience
1.5 Information Sources
1.6 Analyst's Credentials
1.7 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Market Outlook
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Major Food and Beverage Industry Trends
2.2.1 Global Food and Beverage Industry Challenges
2.2.2 Global Food and Beverage Industry Opportunities

Chapter 3 Food and Beverage Industry Environmental Impact
3.1 Esg for Reshaping Industry Operations and Influencing Regulations
3.2 Regulation and Compliance Challenges for the Food and Beverage Industry

Chapter 4 Esg for the Food and Beverage Industry
4.1 Increasing Adoption of ESG Across Various Industries
4.2 Esg for the Food and Beverage Industry
4.2.1 Esg Pillars for Food and Beverage Industry
4.2.2 Esg Standards Implemented by Key Food Industry Players
4.2.3 Esg Supply Chain Framework

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics of Esg
5.1 Esg-Related Drivers of the Food and Beverage Industry
5.2 Esg-Related Challenges for Food and Beverage Industry
5.2.1 Carbon Emission
5.2.2 Supply Chain
5.2.3 Food Waste
5.2.4 Packaging
5.2.5 Traceability
5.2.6 Child and Forced Labor
5.3 Case Study

Chapter 6 Appendix: Acronyms

