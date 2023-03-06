U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,384.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,318.00
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.60
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    -1.07 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.13
    -0.46 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1370
    +0.3060 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,411.20
    -8.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,903.21
    -43.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

ESG Trends in the Healthcare Industry

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope:. The report scope includes healthcare equipment and services providers, biotechnology companies, and life sciences tools and services companies.The report excludes the pharmaceutical industry.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ESG Trends in the Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426990/?utm_source=GNW


The report will have a detailed analysis of key opportunities that would help companies analyze effective practices in the industry.It also analyzes the major challenges faced by the healthcare ecosystem and its components.

The report will also provide ESG-related case studies and a general industry overview.ESG trends and implementation strategies at regional level will also be provided.

The impact of COVID-19 will be considered for ESG implementation across the healthcare industry.

Report Includes:
- An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the healthcare industry
- Assessment of market growth opportunities, emerging trends, implementation strategies, and issues and challenges pertaining to the ESG implementation in healthcare sector both at regional and global level
- Up-to-date information pertaining to the ESG-related developments in global healthcare industry and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation applications in healthcare business
- Review of ESG-related case studies and a general industry overview
- A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability and recommendations for the future of the healthcare ecosystem
- Data corresponding to the ESG adoption level across all the industries in 2021 and 2022
- Discussion of the rising focus of healthcare industry market players’ ESG goals and activities

Summary:
ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) compliance is required for organizations to analyze and address the environmental, social and governance risks associated with their businesses. ESG reporting helps organizations to create ESG goals, implement them and create more sustainable business environments in line with the interests of stakeholders.

In the current business scenario, investors and the public are not only interested in a company’s profit returns and steady growth rates, but also give significant importance to those companies that are following ESG compliance.The overall healthcare industry has been slow in adoption of ESG goals in contrast to automobile and chemical industries.

However, in recent years, healthcare leaders have understood the importance of adopting ESG framework and principles, which has led to rapid transition among healthcare companies. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer pressure, peer industry pressure and federal government policies are major factors that have prompted healthcare organizations to adopt and invest in socially and environmentally responsible principles and values.

ESG compliance helps companies to understand mandatory ESG guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies, and country policies and act to implement them in their business practices. Organizations are being ranked in terms of numerical values on the basis of measures taken to save the environment, compliance associated with safety and health requirements of employees, and governance factors related to ethical practices and policies for helping society.

Study Goals and Objectives:
BCC Research’s aim for this study was to evaluate the ESG trends in the healthcare industry and assess the ESG implementation involving current and upcoming potential
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426990/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De

  • New phase, new you: Here are 3 crucial things you must let go of in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans. Should You, Too?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • China Favors Chips, AI Executives Over Internet Tycoons at Top Political Meetings

    Seats once reserved for web executives are redistributed as Beijing’s priorities shift amid rising technology competition with the U.S.

  • 10 Biggest Retail Companies

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Texts From Crypto Giant Binance Reveal Plan to Elude U.S. Authorities

    The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • India considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

    India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

  • Home Depot Entices a New Generation of Builders

    Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.

  • 10 Ways to Protect Your Nest Egg

    Protecting your nest egg involves maximizing savings and minimizing taxes. Here are 10 ways to help make the most of your retirement.

  • Shein’s Lead Under Fire as Chinese-Owned App Tops US Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Shein a decade to catch up to Inditex SA’s Zara as the world’s top fast-fashion retailer. Now, a new online upstart wants to surpass Shein — at least on one important measure — within a year.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst

  • Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit. According to the government, in January 2020, a Black employee found a hangman’s noose at his worksite at the Baton Rouge complex run by Exxon Mobil Corp. and reported it. At the time, the company knew of three other nooses that had been found at the complex, but it failed to investigate all the complaints and take action to prevent such harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in its lawsuit filed Thursday.

  • Amazon to close 8 Go convenience stores in latest cost-cutting moves

    Despite the store closures, Amazon said the company is committed to the Go format and will continue to open locations.

  • Should I Buy REITs in My Roth IRA?

    Real estate investing is a field that appeals to a lot of investors with diverse portfolios. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a great way to invest in real estate without having to own and manage physical property. But they can come … Continue reading → The post Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.