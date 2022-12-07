eSIM Subscription Market to Open up New Avenues for Telecom Sector Business. Future Market Insights, Inc. Reports

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

eSIM Subscription Market is projected to grow from its 2023 worth of US$ 980 Mn to US$ 13.5 Bn at a stupendous CAGR of 30% by 2033-end. eSIM Subscriptions for Mobile to Mobile Applications is the Major Focus of Present Day Market Players.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eSIM subscription market net worth is estimated to be around US$ 980 Mn in 2023 and is anticipated to register at a significant CAGR of 30% from 2023 to 2033. The eSIM subscription market report estimates the growth in the overall valuation of the market up to US$ 13,510 Mn by 2032.



The growth of eSIM subscriptions in consumer electronic products is being driven by advantages including increased connection, high dependability, and better security. One of the key factors influencing the development, advancement, and revolution in a variety of technical services including eSIM subscriptions continues to be the consumer electronics sector.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15867

Again because switching cell phone network carriers is made simpler by features like eSIM 4G and 5G services, it would encourage more and more physical SIM card network providers to adopt and enter the eSIM subscription market competition.

It is anticipated that demand for eSIM subscriptions may increase and the hardware category would rise as a result of the rising tendency among smartphone makers to incorporate an eSIM within the handset. Additionally, eSIM allows for the management of M2M devices, many of which are totally remote and located, and it is projected that it will effectively hold the highest share of the market during the forecast period. The use of M2M and IoT technologies in automobile industries is also anticipated to increase the demand for eSIM subscriptions as a result. The GSMA Embedded SIM Specification, which will boost vehicle connectivity and pave the path for a fresh generation of linked cars, has just received support from the automotive sector and is anticipated that it would enhance demand for eSIM subscriptions from a number of connected services, enabling the industry to expand.

Story continues

Have a query? Make an enquiry before purchase: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15867

Key Takeaways from the eSIM Subscription Market Study

Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security GmbH is the deserving leader in the eSIM subscription market due to its performance in the commercial eSIM deals as well as IoT eSIM arena.

Thales is a close second on the list with good ratings for its Operating System, and compatibility, ultimately leading the eSIM phone list.

Asia Pacific countries are the fastest-growing economies in the adoption of eSIM subscriptions with a higher consumer base of smartphone users.





Competitive Landscape for the eSIM Subscription Market

Infineon Technologies AG., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Deutsche Telekom AG, Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Gemalto NV, ARM Holdings are some of the major players in the global eSIM subscription market.

The eSim subscription market report states that G+D tops the market and has provided subscriptions for the highest number of devices with digital SIM card capabilities, including cellphones, wearables, iPads, and iPhone dual SIM devices.

Explore full report with detailed TOC here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/esim-subscription-market

Recent Developments in the eSIM Subscription Business

In collaboration with Sequans, Kigen provided the first EAL5+-approved iSIM hardware to the market in the previous year. Numerous strong and solid collaborations that span the whole value chain have been developed by Kigen, enabling it to penetrate the market and operate at scale.

In conjunction with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Deutsche Telekom AG released the first version of in-car 5G and personal eSIM networking possibilities in September 2021. Vehicle communication with that of the customer's cell device can now be connected through 5G using personal eSIM provided by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Key Market Segments of eSIM Subscription Market

By Solution:

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Others





By Application:

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Others (Drones, Smart Meters, Smart Grids)





By End User Verticals:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Get Special pricing with flat 20% Discount on the purchase of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15867

Explore Our Trending Reports of FMI's Technology Industry Insights Landscape

Media Editing App Market Share: Global media editing app market was worth US$ 3,782.5 Mn. Due to the enormous increase in the popularity of editing software in recent years, the market is anticipated to rise from US$ 4,085.1 Mn in 2022 to US$ 9,747.3 Mn by 2032, representing a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

BFSI Security Market Size: The BFSI security market is projected to have a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 61,994.54 Million in 2022. The market value is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2,14,199.15 Million by the year 2032.

4K Display Resolution Market Forecast: The 4K Display Resolution Market is expected to record a CAGR of 23% through 2032, with a current value of US$ 93.04 billion in 2022. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 737.46 billion by 2032.

AIOps Platform Market Analysis: AIOps Platform Market revenue totaled ~US$ 6.7 Bn in2021. The AIOps Platform Market is expected to reach ~US$ 80.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% for 2022 – 2032.

Deep Tech Market Trends: The deep tech market revenue totaled US$ 431.1 Mn in 2021. The deep tech market is expected to reach US$ 3,733.8 Mn by 2032, exhibiting growth at 21.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



